BREAKING: Trey Smith, Chiefs Agree to Contract Extension
The Kansas City Chiefs have been the king of the mountain in the NFL for the last several years, thanks to high-end quarterback play, coaching, and offensive line play that has remained consistent over the years.
One key cog of the Chiefs' offensive line will be sticking around a little bit longer as the team and right guard Trey Smith agreed to terms on a brand-new four-year, $94 million extension with $70 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid guard in the NFL. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the deal was completed by Tory Dandy and Jimmy Sexton of CAA.
Smith, 26, has spent the offseason negotiating a new contract extension after being placed on the franchise tag this spring, which guaranteed him a base salary of $23.4 million. The former Tennessee Volunteers standout is entering the fifth year of his career and has been able to cash in on a great career so far in Kansas City.
Entering the 2021 NFL Draft, Smith was considered a potential Top-15 selection before blood clots caused him to miss the entire 2018 season. With medical concerns entering the pre-draft process, Smith fell to the sixth round into the hands of general manager Brett Veach and Kansas City.
Since then, Smith has helped the franchise win two Super Bowls, earning his first Pro Bowl selection this past season, and has never missed a game, with 67 starts out of a possible 67 games since 2021. This is a player who has established himself as one of the best right guards in the sport, using his 6-foot-6, 321-pound frame to devour opposing pass rushers and run defenders.
Coming off the Chiefs' loss in Super Bowl LIX, Smith remains motivated as one of the core pieces of the offense. He recently said in an interview with Kay Adams that he and his teammates have been hearing the talk this offseason, and that it is adding fuel to their fire.
"That feeling we had at the end of the season… and just hearing about it a lot in the offseason… It’s definitely gonna fuel the fire that’s already within us that we wanna go get it done," Smith said.
Smith is now pursuing not just his second Pro Bowl selection but his first All-Pro selection. He has an opportunity to become one of the very best interior offensive linemen in the game this season. With his new contract in hand, Smith can turn his attention at the year ahead in directing his team to yet another Super Bowl appearance.
