Prediction Made on Chiefs' Trent McDuffie's 5th-Year Option
The Kansas City Chiefs have made a lot of tough decisions this offseason. They had a lot of key players go and had to fill the holes with their own free agent signings.
Some are not the same caliber players that left, but they can still come in and work hard, and build something special as well, like the Chiefs have done over the years.
The Chiefs especially took a massive loss in the secondary this offseason. They lost veteran safety Justin Reid in free agency. They could not re-sign him as it did not fit the price range they were looking to bring him back on, and he is now gone and has joined the New Orleans Saints.
Next, the Chiefs will have another decision to make on the defensive side of the ball. One of the best young cornerbacks in the game Trent McDuffie contracts will come into play next season, and if they do not handle it right, they can be looking at losing another good and key player on their team.
The Chiefs will have to decide if they want to pick up McDuffie's fifth year option and the deadline is May 1st.
PFF believes that the Chiefs will pick up McDuffie's fifth-year option and have him around at least another season in Kansas City.
"If we redrafted the 2022 first round, McDuffie would probably be a top-10, if not top-five, selection," said PFF writer Bradley Locker.
"Last season, the Chiefs star ranked second among cornerbacks in PFF Wins Above Replacement while transitioning from the slot to the outside. In his three years in the league, McDuffie has finished with a 75.1 PFF coverage grade or better every time, and his run defense (81.6 PFF grade) took another leap in 2024. Kansas City should try to extend him before Sauce Gardner receives his payday."
McDuffie has been a big part of the Chiefs' defense since being drafted. McDuffie play has been great. You can leave McDuffie on an island on the outside of the field, and he can shut down an entire side of the field. The Chiefs will be looking for another player like McDuffie to bring along and have two top tier cornerbacks.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.