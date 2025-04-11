What Top QB Prospect Reminds Analyst of Chiefs' Mahomes?
The 2025 NFL Draft continues to inch closer and closer as franchises continue to piece together who they'd be interested in taking with their selections. The Kansas City Chiefs might not have a Top 10 pick, but one quarterback prospect was compared to the Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.
The word around social media, from draft mockers to analysts, is that the number one overall pick in the draft is becoming more and more probable. The Tennessee Titans have been highly predicted to take quarterback Cam Ward with their first-round pick in hopes of turning their franchise around.
The Chiefs know a thing or two about selecting a franchise-altering quarterback in the first round, as Mahomes has taken the Kansas City franchise to new heights while adding several accolades to his own resume. According to ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, Ward and Mahomes may have a lot more in common than some would presume.
"He reminds me of Patrick; he reminds me of Mahomes," Riddick said on Cam Ward. "With how he can be unconventional, throw the football from all different kinds of weird angles and then just put a bunch of horsepower on it when he needs to. If someone was telling me that's maybe what you're getting, I'd be pretty damn excited.
While Ward isn't a shoo-in to be the first overall pick by the Titans, any young quarterback to be compared to Mahomes must be the real deal. Given that Mahomes didn't go first overall when the Chiefs traded up in the 2017 NFL Draft to get him, he's played as if he was the poster boy of the draft.
"With a patient plan and a nurturing offensive coordinator who can accentuate his physical tools while regulating the feast-or-famine elements of his play, Ward could become a good NFL starter inside of his first contract," NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote on Ward's draft profile.
If Ward does live up to the hype, both on draft day and throughout his professional career, perhaps we can revisit the claim and see how much alike Ward is to Mahomes. As it stands currently, that's a tall task to fill, but who knows, maybe the Miami product is the man to do it.
While you're here, be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.