Will Former Chiefs QB Carson Wentz Find a Good Landing Spot?
The Kansas City Chiefs have made a lot of different moves this offseason to improve their roster.
The Chiefs were not expected by many to make a lot of noise in free agency but it was the complete opposite. The Chiefs addressed their problems from last season with a couple of good free agent signings once the new league year began earlier this month.
Now those players will get their opportunity that they have been waiting for throughout their career with one of the best teams in the National Football League. But they will have to go out and prove that on the field next season.
One player that the Chiefs will not be bringing back is backup quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz's time with the Chiefs is now over after just one season. The Chiefs went out and signed backup quarterback Gardner Minshew II, signaling Wentz's time in Kansas City is over.
Wentz will now look for a new team and make even complete for a starting spot if the opportunity opens up. With a couple of teams still having quarterback questions the veteran can go in and be a bridge quarterback if needed and is a good back up as well.
One team that Wentz can find himself on next season is the Cleveland Browns. The Browns have some serious quarterback questions with their starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, and they could be looking for veteran help to get by in 2025.
"Even though Wentz is not good, signing him on a one-year deal could be the only option that makes sense while the Browns deal with Watson's future," said sports journalist Aaliyan Mohammed for The Sporting News. "Even if the Browns pick Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward in the draft, they may want to bring in a veteran to pair with one of them."
Wentz can go to Cleveland and compete for the starting spot, giving them more time to figure out their quarterback situation for the future. If the Browns select a rookie in the upcoming draft next month, Wentz can be a mentor, and they can learn from him. If Wentz wants any opportunity to be a starter once again, not re-signing with the Chiefs was the right move for him.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.