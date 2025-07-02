What Has Changed For Travis Kelce Since Dating Taylor Swift
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce has been in the spotlight for many years with the Chiefs. He was known as the best tight end in the National Football League for many years. Kelce has had a Hall of Fame career and is still looking for more. But now, not everyone knows Kelce is the star tight end, but instead, they recognize him as Taylor Swift's boyfriend.
Kelce is going to be back on the field next season. Kelce has had an interesting offseason, to say the least. Putting the retirement talk behind him for at least the 2025 season, he will be getting ready to give it all he has and put his team in the best position to be successful and win the Super Bowl in 2025. Kelce did have talks with people close to him about coming back and playing in 2025.
He knows that he has something to give to his team and the fans next season. Kelce can potentially be playing his last season, but we are going to have to wait and see how it plays out. Kelce and the Chiefs are looking to win another Super Bowl next season after falling short last season. It is going to be good to see Kelce back on the field next season.
Kelce recently talked about what has changed since he started dating Taylor Swift.
“It’s just the paparazzi,” Kelce said. “That’s probably the only thing I didn’t really grasp until you’re in it. And that’s probably the craziest part, though. I’m just playing golf and all of a sudden, in the trees, there’s a .... guy with a camera. And it’s like ... I’ve got to go to the restroom now. I can’t just go over here and take a piss, right?" said Kelce on Bussin' With Boys Podcast."
“I’ve never been ashamed of slamming beers. I just don’t want my meat on Page Six, you know what I mean?”
“Having fun with it, man, yeah, being a couple, dude,” Kelce said. “You already know it gets thrown out there as it’s like we’re trying to seek attention every now and then. But it’s like we’re just enjoying life and having fun.”
Now Kelce will get ready for the upcoming season. Kelce and the Chiefs are set to hit training camp later this month.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.