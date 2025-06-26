Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Stars in New Commercial
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is going to be back on the field next season. Kelce has had an interesting offseason, to say the least. Putting the retirement talk behind him for at least the 2025 season, he will be getting ready to give it all he has and put his team in the best position to be successful and win the Super Bowl in 2025.
He knows that Kelce has been looking at a lot of opportunities off the field. He has endorsements, and even the "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason Kelce has been a hit for a couple of years now. Travis has now been added in another recent commercial that was fun to watch for all his fans.
"While talking with the media last week, Kelce was asked about balancing football with his off-the-field pursuits as he returns for a 13th NFL season," said Pete Grathoff of "The Kansas City Star."
“Football is always going to be No. 1,” Kelce said. “I love this game. It’s still my childhood dream. When I really thought about it, I think this offseason, I got back to just wanting to focus more on this game and getting the most out of this game as I possibly can while I’m still putting on the cleats and putting on the pads."
“So this will always be No. 1 in terms of my business world, and my career path.”
"That’s not to say Kelce has completely stopped his work away from football. Kelce stars in a new commercial for Garage Beer, the company he co-owns with his brother, Jason. It’s a playful spot in which Kelce shares his financial advice," added Grathoff.
“People ask me about my investment strategy all the time,” Kelce says in the commercial, “and I tell them just as I’m looking at the market go up and down and up and down all day today, one thing stays the same: Beer-flavored beer. That’s the whole strategy!”
This was likely the last commercial for Kelce as he will now get ready for the Chiefs training camp, which begins next month. Kelce is looking to have a bounce back season, after not feeling like he played his best football last season.
