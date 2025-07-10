Chemistry is Building for Chiefs and Rookie Josh Simmons
The most talked-about rookie entering the system for the Kansas City Chiefs this season is their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, offensive lineman Josh Simmons. The Chiefs took Simmons with the final pick of the first round, hoping that his addition would solidify holes on the left side of the offensive line.
Simmons would have gone earlier in the draft if it weren't for his left knee injury that sidelined him for the remainder of his senior campaign with the Ohio State Buckeyes, according to league sources. But the Chiefs aren't going to complain, so long as Simmons recovers from his injury fully.
Since getting drafted, several teammates and coaches have been pleased with the production that they are seeing from the 2025 first-rounder. While he hasn't been able to participate fully all offseason, Simmons is making strides in the right direction and will be ready to go for training camp.
Some of the more recent praise sent Simmons' way came from Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and tight end Travis Kelce. On the latest edition of the "New Heights" podcast, both Coach Nagy and Kelce had nothing but positive things to say about their young offensive lineman.
"He's really, really been locked in," Nagy said. "It's been great to see in meetings and out of practices. He's almost sometimes a little too serious, because he's really locked in. It's good to see."
Kelce comes from a player approach when discussing the rookie, which must be nice to hear if you're Simmons.
"Even when he's just like working some of the scout team stuff because his knee isn't just quite
back for him to go full go yet, he's dialed in," Kelce said. "He's giving good looks. He's making sure he's helping; he is a professional already. He is so bought in and he understands, I think, where what situation that he's in and uh being that big of a pick for the Chiefs baby."
If Simmons can make a bid at becoming the Chiefs' starting left tackle this season, the offensive line should be better, or at least look better than they did last season on paper... and on tape.
