Does Chiefs' Josh Simmons Have A Chance at New Award?
The National Football League has implemented a new award that will begin in the 2025 campaign, titled "Protector of the Year". The award was created by Dion Dawkins and Andrew Whitworth, aiming to help better represent the hard work that offensive linemen do for their franchise all season.
"The Protector of the Year award is intended to shine a light on the most overlooked, yet essential position in the sport. It's also the culmination of an effort that began as an idea pushed by two decorated linemen of past and present: Whitworth and Dawkins," NFL.com's Nick Shook wrote.
For the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line, this should be a goal that they look to achieve. Not only do fans have the memory of the Chiefs' offensive line falling short against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, but they're looking to prove that they have improved and shouldn't be doubted moving forward.
One of the biggest additions this offseason for the offensive line came in the 2025 NFL Draft, as the Chiefs used the final selection of the first round to select offensive lineman Josh Simmons out of Ohio State University. The selection gives the franchise a stronger presence at the left tackle position.
Simmons is recovering from a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, which he suffered with the Buckeyes, ending his collegiate career. While the injury wasn't enough for the Chiefs to change course, it is an area to watch for the whole 18-week season.
That being said, the best way that Simmons can add this piece of hardware to his trophy case is to earn the starting left tackle spot. The Chiefs signed veteran Jaylon Moore prior to the draft, but the two could easily still battle for the starting position up until the final day of the offseason.
Should Simmons become the left tackle, his chances for the award increase a ton. While it will be difficult to be seen compared to some of the best offensive linemen the league has to offer, this doesn't eliminate his chances at winning the award.
Simmons would need to carry over the success he had at the collegiate level into his first year to help secure the award. And while the injury will likely play a factor in some way, shape, or form this season, a full year of production would be his best chance at securing the award.
