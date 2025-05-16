Chemistry Between Chiefs' Mahomes and Kelce in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs want to bounce back next season in a huge way. The Chiefs are looking to get their running backs in 2025 and get back to the Super Bowl and win it. The Chiefs will be back with their future Hall of Fame tight end, Travis Kelce, and he is back better than he was when he ended the season in 2024.
His quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is the best, and in 2025, it might be the last season we see them play together. The team did not finish how they wanted to in 2024, and that was one reason why Kelce is back with his quarterback.
These two have been the best quarterback-tight end combo since they teamed up. The Chiefs are ready to get things going, and their chemistry can be better than ever between the two.
This is how Kelce and Mahomes have kept it going each season, being the best, and it starts with the chemistry they have with one another.
“Pat will let me know, or he’ll let everybody—this isn’t just a me thing anymore. Everyone, if you’re given a specific route versus a certain coverage, you kind of get a little bit of freedom. It’s just evolved over that,” Kelce said of how their chemistry has progressed. “Have you ever just had somebody run the wrong route and you’re like, ‘God d*** it he’s open’ and you just threw it?"
"Kelce and Mahomes’ talent and instincts have built a mutual trust that’s led to a ton of success. They’ve won three Super Bowls together, and Mahomes was the MVP in all three. Kelce is a 10-time Pro Bowler, and Mahomes has made six trips," said LeeAnn Lowman of Pro Football Network.
"Kelce is the only tight end in NFL history with multiple 100-catch seasons. He also holds the record for career postseason receptions (174), postseason touchdowns by a tight end (20), and postseason receiving yards by a tight end (1,146), among others."
If the offensive line can get going and block for Mahomes, it is going to be a catch party for him and Kelce. That will go a long way for the Chiefs and can be the difference between them having the season they want and the one they are trying to avoid once again.
