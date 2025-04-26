Chiefs Kingdom Reacts to Fourth Round Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs took a much needed player in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs drafted wide receiver Jalen Royals out of Utah State.
Royals is a good pick for the Chiefs because they were looking for another receiver who can be a reliable target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs' last season struggled to find consistent play from their receivers other than Xavier Worthy. Royal is a good pick because he can play both the slot and on the outside.
Royals tied for the quickest 10-yard split (1.49) regardless of position at the combine, and that burst shows up after the catch. His acceleration is instant, and he pulls away from pursuit when he gets a crease. He breaks tackles with his contact balance and makes defenders miss. Royals runs well and can get behind the coverage. He settles into windows and has the tools to develop as a route runner.-- Steve Muench
We look to see how Chiefs Kingdom like this pick.
"LET’S GO Chiefs Kingdom! Jalen Royals is about to light up the field with Mahomes ' speed, hands, and big-play vibes! Can’t wait to see him rock that jersey!" said a Chiefs Fan.
"A chiefs jersey with “Royals” on the back? Yeah. I’ll be getting one of those," added another fan.
"Great pick. He is a 2nd round talent that they got in the 4th. Can't beat that," added another fan.
"I’ve read some good things about this guy but I don’t really know anything by about him. With Worthy, Rice, and Brown already eating up targets I don’t think we see him much in 2025 unless the injury bug hits again," added another fan.
"Dude I’m so getting a chiefs red on the front and royals blue on the back jersey with the last name royals," added another fan.
"Good player, wrong need.I guess with oline now we expect to pass more, but need Mahomes to be more accurate on long passes," said another fan.
"Yeah! Called it! Welcome to the Chiefs, Mr. Royals. I hope you also like KC baseball. Because if you do, you will definitely win the hearts of almost every sports fan in KC," added another fan.
"Omg in the 4th! Awesome pick by Veach," added Chiefs Kingdom.
For more NFL Draft coverage, be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.