How Jalen Royals Fits With the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs cashed in their fourth-round pick on Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals as they are bringing in another piece to aid the offense. While addressing their offensive line in round one and defense in rounds two and three, round four was prioritized for one steal of a pick.
Royals had a projection to go in the second or third round in the 2025 NFL Draft, but fell to Kansas City in the fourth round. The now former Aggies wide receiver has shown his capability over his collegiate years and will look to translate his success in the National Football League.
In three seasons with Utah State, the newest Chiefs wide receiver totaled 1,914 receiving yards, scored 21 touchdowns, and did so in 126 receptions. Averaging 15.2 yards per reception over his time with the Aggies program, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting another weapon to utilize on offense.
Last season, in seven games, he led the program in receptions and receiving yards. His foot injury, which sidelined him for the remainder of the year, came into play with where he eventually landed, but as we have seen over the years, general manager Brett Veach and the rest of the scouting department know how to pick 'em.
While only having two seasons as a full time starter, the Chiefs will likely use him in several different roles going into the new campaign. Last season he hauled in 184 yards in kick returns, and averaged 20.2 yards per return.
"Royals tied for the quickest 10-yard split (1.49) regardless of position at the combine, and that burst shows up after the catch. His acceleration is instant, and he pulls away from pursuit when he gets a crease. He breaks tackles with his contact balance and makes defenders miss. Royals runs well and can get behind the coverage. He settles into windows and has the tools to develop as a route runner.-- Steve Muench of ESPN wrote.
If Royals is able to turn into the player that received a high projection, Kansas City could walk away with one of the biggest, if not the biggest, steals in the 2025 NFL Draft.
