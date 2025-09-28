Chris Jones' Status For Chiefs-Ravens Revealed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The announcement dropped Saturday afternoon like a surprise thunderbolt.
The Chiefs added Chris Jones to the injury report for personal reasons – without a game status. In other words, they fully expect him to play in a battle of AFC heavyweights, despite the stressful timeline.
Kansas City (1-2) is hosting the Baltimore Ravens (1-2) at Arrowhead Stadium (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan) on Sunday afternoon.
Details surfaced Sunday morning, per insider Adam Schefter. The Chiefs’ All-Pro defensive tackle had to leave town to attend the funeral of his aunt in Mississippi, presumably missing Kansas City’s normal day-before-game walk-through on Saturday. Schefter spoke to Jones' agents, Jason and Michael Katz.
Travel logistics
Families of NFL players sometimes schedule funerals around game schedules, so it’s possible Jones’ family held the memorial on Saturday to allow him enough time to return.
Assuming Jones is taking a private jet, the flight time from Mississippi to Kansas City is approximately 90 minutes. Ironically, the most uncertain part of the journey is the 28-mile drive from the airport to Arrowhead Stadium – fighting gameday traffic. Kansas City International Airport is far north of the metro area and Truman Sports Complex.
NFL rules require teams to disclose even the smallest possibility that a player will miss a game, for injury or any reason.
The fact that the team did not give Jones a game status (questionable, etc.) means the Chiefs have likely taken all logistical measures to ensure his timely arrival, allowing him the time to dress and warm up for Sunday’s game.
A 6-6, 310-pound defensive tackle out of Mississippi State, Jones registered his first sack of the season in last week’s road win over the Giants. On Sunday, he’s looking for his third straight game with a tackle for loss.
Last Baltimore game
The last time Baltimore came to Kansas City, the NFL’s traditional Thursday kickoff game in 2024 , Jones forced a fumble and also sacked Lamar Jackson in the 27-20 Chiefs victory.
He’s missed only three games over the prior three seasons, including the final two contests to close the 2024 regular season. The Chiefs opted the deactivate Jones, who was nursing a calf injury, for their Week 17 win at Pittsburgh last season. Then, with homefield advantage secured for the AFC playoffs, Kansas City also deactivated him for the Week 18 season finale at Denver.
Andy Reid also opted to rest Jones for the Week 18 game the previous season. He started all 17 games in 2022.
