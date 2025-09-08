Before Turning Page on Brazil, Chiefs Look Ahead to 2026
Roger Goodell would like the NFL to get to 16 international games each season – nine more than the league-record seven this year. So, the Chiefs figure that, eventually, every team will play at least once internationally each season; why not get used to playing outside the United States?
While they didn’t get the result they wanted Friday in a 27-21 loss to the Chargers, and before they turned their focus to Philadelphia, the Chiefs were sure to show appreciation for their host city, São Paulo, Brazil.
“I’d like to thank the people in Brazil here and São Paulo for the hospitality,” head coach Andy Reid was sure to communicate after a tough loss. “We didn’t give all those fans who showed up the best show.”
Goodell told Front Office Sports the day before the game at an event with Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt that an estimated 36 million NFL fans reside in Brazil, the largest nation in South America (approximately 212 million). And the league selected Kansas City as its designated visiting team for Friday’s game because the Chiefs want to play in those games.
“The passion, desire and objective to be a global team, and to help the NFL become a global sport,” Goodell said, explaining why the NFL liked Kansas City in Brazil.
Chiefs could volunteer to serve as designated visiting team in Australia
That passion and desire might wind up giving the Chiefs another international game in 2026, potentially in Melbourne, Australia, opposite the Rams in another Week 1 showcase game.
Judging by his postgame comments in Brazil, Patrick Mahomes wouldn’t object.
“I thought it was awesome, the crowd and atmosphere,” Mahomes said after the loss Friday at Corinthians Arena. “It was really cool. It’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my life. Even like the anthem, Brazil’s national anthem and hearing everybody sing and how passionate they were about American football. So that part was really cool.
“I won’t remember the result, but I’ll remember being here for sure.”
Chris Jones gracious, too
All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones agreed.
“First and foremost, I’m super grateful we had the opportunity to play in Brazil,” Jones said postgame. “You guys are amazing. The fans were … the atmosphere was incredible. I wish we would have come out with a W.”
