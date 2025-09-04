How Quirky, 65-Year Old Law Could Affect Chiefs in 2026
Some might think it would take an act of Congress to keep the NFL from scheduling Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in stand-alone windows on national television. Well, next year, that will happen – at least in the first week of September.
In 1961, Congress sent a bill to the desk of President John F. Kennedy, who signed it into law. Part of that law, the Sports Broadcasting Act, prevents networks from airing primetime games on Friday or Saturday from the second weekend of September through the second weekend of December. The law exists in part to protect those windows for high school and college football.
Week 1 Friday nights since 1970
Kansas City’s Friday night opener against the Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil (7 p.m. CT, YouTube, KSHB-TV 41, 96.5 The Fan) is only the second NFL game in Week 1 on a Friday over the last 55 years. The other was last year, when Philadelphia launched its Super Bowl season by beating Green Bay in São Paulo.
Next year, though, Labor Day isn’t until Sept. 7. That means a later Week 1 on the NFL schedule (the league has experimented with opening the season on Labor Day Weekend and noticed a decline in TV ratings). It also raises an interesting question, relevant this week because the Chiefs are opening the league’s international schedule, which in 2025 includes a record seven regular-season games.
Because the Rams in 2026 are scheduled to become the first designated home team at a regular-season game in Melbourne, Australia, and because the Chiefs are scheduled to play the Rams in a road game next season, could we see Chiefs-Rams in Week 1 next year in the Land Down Under?
Chiefs huge fans of international play, would volunteer
Every member of the Chiefs organization considers international play a privilege, especially head coach Andy Reid and president Mark Donovan, who openly declared he wants the Chiefs to be known as the world’s team.
Defensive end George Karlaftis, a native of Greece, is an outspoken proponent of international games, and Kansas City players all said this week they were excited for the game, and didn’t mind the 11-hour flight to Brazil. They played in Germany two years ago and they’re used to playing on non-Sundays.
How about a Wednesday in 2026? Because the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 prevents the league from playing on Friday or Saturday during that second weekend of September next year, the league could schedule that Australia game on a Wednesday. Doing that would allow the teams extra rest to recover from the brutal flight.
From Kansas City, for example, the flight is an estimated 19 hours, almost double the Chiefs’ flight time to Brazil on Wednesday.
So, assuming the Chiefs don't win the Super Bowl and open on the traditional Thursday at home, don’t be surprised next May if the Chiefs are preparing for another long flight to open the season.
Chiefs Kingdom information is always free and available 24/7 with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And share your feedback on the Chiefs playing internationally by visiting our Facebook page (here).