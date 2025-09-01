How Chiefs Can Capitalize on Unexpected Opportunity in Brazil
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The trailer soundbite from the ESPN docuseries The Kingdom is a significant message. With Fleetwood Mac playing in the background, team president Mark Donovan shares a simple goal: The Kansas City Chiefs want to be known as the world’s NFL team.
If Brazil doesn’t love the Chiefs this week, well, it’ll never love them again.
“If you go back to our goal of being the world's team,” Donovan said Aug. 21 at the annual kickoff luncheon, “and to get the opportunity to be the away team in a market, I'm getting a little technical here with you, but in a market where we actually don't have international rights, I think it speaks to how we approach this.”
How they approach it, as the designated visiting team Friday against the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil (7 p.m. CT, YouTube, KSHB-TV 41, 96.5 The Fan), is to treat it like a valuable opportunity.
International marketing rights
Officially, the NFL has given four franchises – the Lions, Dolphins, Patriots and Eagles, who opened the season in Brazil last year – territorial marketing rights in Brazil. But since the league scheduled the Chiefs to open their season in South America’s largest nation (by square miles and population), the team is plowing through a Creed Humphrey-Trey Smith hole.
“I think because we're so involved with the whole league-wide push for international growth,” Donovan added, “and because we've made so many commitments to do it, and have been willing to play as much as we possibly can, we were able to work directly with the NFL to actually expand our rights around the game.”
Indeed, the Chiefs own international rights in seven countries: Austria, Germany (where they played in 2023), Ireland, Mexico, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Only one other team has rights to as many countries (the Rams also have seven). But this week, they’re an honorary NFL ambassador in Brazil.
And if there are Brazilian citizens without Internet who’ve never heard of Taylor Swift, rest assured, the Chiefs’ marketing team will find them and make them fans this week.
Partnership with Luísa Sonza
Speaking of popstars, one strategy the Chiefs have launched is partnering with Brazilian sensation Luísa Sonza. In an unprecedented musical collaboration this week, Sonza released an official Portuguese version of the Chiefs’ iconic fan song, Red Kingdom.
Titled Red Kingdom BR, the track is a re-imagined take on the original, created by Kansas City native and rap legend Tech N9ne, now a staple for Chiefs fans worldwide. The song is now available on all major digital platforms and is accompanied by an official music video.
“By fusing the Chiefs’ identity with Brazilian funk and trap,” the Chiefs said in announcing the collaboration, “the anthem serves as a cultural gateway, connecting the team with a new audience and building a community that extends beyond the stadium.”
