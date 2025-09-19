Before Turning Page, Chris Jones Sets Record Straight on Tush Push
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Just as the Chiefs’ Tush Push wound was growing a healthy scab, the NFL came out Thursday and not only re-opened the gash but also added a 26 oz. can of iodized Morton salt.
Andy Reid was demonstrative on the sideline during the 20-17 loss, asking why officials didn’t see Eagles guards moving before the snap on a critical fourth-quarter sneak. The league indirectly answered him in stages this week. First, the NFL immediately altered administration for Monday Night Football, then told officials they should’ve thrown the flag in the game, per the Washington Post.
But for those tired of hearing about the Eagles’ signature play – count the Eagles among them – just know that Chris Jones is as Tush Push fatigued as anyone. And don’t let the viral NFL Films clip mislead you.
“The clip that was going around wasn't because of the Tush Push,” Jones said Thursday, his blood pressure up a tick. “It was because of the inside zone they were running. So, I never once complained about the Tush Push.”
Chiefs stopped it
Indeed, Jones, Steve Spagnuolo and the Chiefs put more on tape than any prior team to help Philly opponents stop the play. Kansas City officially stopped it on two of six occasions. According to ESPN.com, the Eagles have converted the play 96.6 percent of the time.
And on two more occasions, the missed false start and the Eagles’ final attempt when linebacker Drue Tranquill came out with the ball, the Chiefs appeared to have stopped the Eagles again. But Jones never blamed the officials. He did, however, show frustration at his own team for not shutting down the same inside-zone run Saquon Barkley exploited multiple snaps.
Jones was frustrated at his own players for failing to adjust
“The clip y'all seen was portrayed as, ‘They ran the Tush Push,’” Jones explained. “No, that was because they ran the inside zone five times. As a defensive line, we’ve got to adjust to that.
“Whether it was offsides or not, we can’t judge that. We’re not refs. But we never complained about the Tush Push. We stopped the Tush Push. We had plans for the Tush Push. We stopped it multiple times. So as in, ‘You can't stop it,’ we stopped it. Watch film. Multiple times. Me, I was frustrated with my D-line because there’s no way in H-E-double-hockey-sticks that the team would run the same (inside zone) run five times and we don't adjust to it.”
Your trusted source for the most thorough news and info on Chiefs Kingdom is OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And tell us your final thoughts on the Tush Push by visiting our Facebook page (here).