NFL Drops Salt in Chiefs’ Tush Push Wounds
Along with 100 percent of the country, the NFL was watching on FOX Sunday when Eagles guards Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen moved before the snap on a fourth-quarter Tush Push. Andy Reid, Chris Jones and the Chiefs were furious.
“You know, sometimes can't get them all, all the calls right,” Jones said after the game. “And just because we see it, sometimes the official is 15, 20 feet away and sometimes can miss those small things. And we think he jumped multiple times. So, an official didn't see it, so it wasn't called and, you know, we just got to go play the next down.”
League changes administrative procedures
Officials didn’t throw the flag on Sunday, but 24 hours later in a similar situation between the Chargers and Raiders, the league took preventative steps to keep history from repeating itself.
Late in the first half of the Chargers’ 20-9 win at Las Vegas on Monday night, Tony Jefferson intercepted Geno Smith at the Los Angeles 1-yard line. Backed up against his own goal, Justin Herbert and the Chargers showed Tush Push at the line of scrimmage.
But before they could snap the ball, referee Clay Martin and umpire Steven Woods stepped in to stop the Chargers’ tempo.
Before starting the play clock, Martin walked through the Chargers’ linemen and backs, possibly reminding them not to move ahead of the snap while Woods made sure the Raiders knew Austin Deculus had reported as eligible. The delay took approximately 17 seconds.
Clearly, the officials were taking proactive measures to slow the tempo of the play and help them see a false start. Herbert wound up gaining 2 yards, creating breathing room that allowed Los Angeles to eventually move the chains, run out the clock and take a 17-6 lead into the locker room.
Tush Push is dead man walking
The controversial play, which has been on the NFL’s death row for two years and likely met its demise in the Eagles’ victory over the Chiefs Sunday, got viral attention from FOX rules analyst and former NFL head of officiating Dean Blandino.
“I am done with the Tush Push, guys,” Blandino said Sunday, analyzing a Tush Push in the fourth quarter on which replays showed Drue Tranquill appearing to take the football from Jalen Hurts. “It's a hard play to officiate, like we’ve been talking about.
The Eagles last month announced a marketing deal to make Dude Wipes the official sponsor of their signature play.
