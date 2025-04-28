Chiefs Get Best Value with Nohl Williams
One thing that the Kansas City Chiefs did in this year's NFL Draft is take the players they needed the most. They went after players they needed to fill in the missing holes from the players they lost this offseason due to free agency. The Chiefs' general manager, Brett Veach, and head coach, Andy Reid, have a good plan to get these players in the draft.
The Chiefs once again made a few moves during the draft to make sure they got the right players when they needed to and fell back when they had to, and got more capital at the end of the draft. The Chiefs over the years have been good at that.
And they did the same thing this past weekend. The Chiefs did what was best for the best and made sure they improved their roster before the start of the 2025 season.
One player that the Chiefs took was cornerback Nohl Williams out of the University of California in the third round. That was a good pick for the Chiefs.
Some had Williams going much higher than the third round, and the Chiefs got a steal in the third with him. Williams is a good cornerback with size who can come in and be a starter in his first season in the National Football League.
Dan Treacy of The Sporting News put Williams at the top list of players with the best value.
Chiefs: Nohl Williams, CB, California
- Round 3, Pick 85
Williams was a late riser throughout the pre-draft process, and for good reason. He was hugely productive in his final season, notching seven interceptions and proving to be one of the nation's top ball-hawking cornerbacks.
Williams didn't test especially well at the combine — athleticism and size aren't his strengths — but between his ball skills, physicality, and tackling ability, it shouldn't take long for Steve Spagnuolo to get the most out of him in Kansas City.
Williams will learn from coach Spagnuolo as well as one of the best young cornerbacks in the NFL, his teammate Trent McDuffie. Don't be surprised if, in a couple of seasons, the Chiefs have the best cornerback duo with Williams and McDuffie.
