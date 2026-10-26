Cris Collinsworth Said Two Very Weird Things About Patrick Mahomes During Chiefs’ Loss

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night when they were totally dominated by the Seahawks from start to finish. Kansas City’s offense didn’t make it into the red zone even once against Seattle’s stellar defense, and the defending Super Bowl champs made quite a statement with their 20–3 win at home.

Speaking of statements, Cris Collinsworth was on the call for NBC, and the longtime analyst had a couple of strange moments during the second half while talking about Mahomes.

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The first came in late in the third quarter after Mahomes took a big hit while trying to make a play and had the ball knocked free. A wild sequence then ensued with players from both teams desperately trying to recover the fumble. Mahomes was one of those players as he dove into the scrum twice and was somehow able to get his hands back on the ball and keep the drive alive.

Here’s what Collinsworth had to say about that effort: “What other quarterback is getting up twice to go get this football?”

Only Cris Collinsworth could turn this boneheaded play by Mahomes into a compliment 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lEtsT0a3TX — Chat Sports (@ChatSports) October 26, 2026

While that was an impressive effort by Mahomes to recover his own fumble, it’s safe to say a lot of quarterbacks in the NFL would have done the same thing. They are all competitors and you’d have to think a great number of them would be more than willing to bounce back up and do whatever it took to prevent a turnover that they caused by running with the ball the way Mahomes was when he was hit by the Seahawks.

Later in the game, things got even more strange when Collinsworth was taken aback by a look on Mahomes’s face after he was hit in the pocket by the Seahawks.

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"That's the second time I've seen that look on Patrick Mahomes's face,” Collinsworth said. “When he went back an recovered that fumble earlier, I saw that same sort of 'I can't believe this is happening to me' look. There it is again. Have you ever seen that look on Patrick Mahomes?"

Here’s that moment:

Cris Collinsworth: "That's the second time I've seen that look on Patrick Mahomes' face. When he went back & recovered that fumble earlier, I saw that same sort of 'I can't believe this is happening to me' look. There it is again. Have you ever seen that look on Patrick Mahomes?" pic.twitter.com/YjGqOPyOTO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 26, 2026

Mahomes clearly looked frustrated, and rightfully so considering how dominant the Seahawks’ defense had been all night long. But for Collinsworth to be befuddled by the look on the QB’s face was pretty wild. Mahomes was similarly frustrated many times last season when the Chiefs went 6–11 and missed the playoffs. He had that look on his face during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl losses to the Buccaneers and Eagles. It just wasn’t that strange to see Mahomes looking upset over how things were playing out for his team.

Mahomes, meanwhile, finished the night with just 165 yards passing and an interception in the loss. He was kept out of the red zone for the first time in his NFL career.

"We didn't execute, especially around that midfield area," Mahomes said after the loss. "It kept us away from a lot of points, or at least enough points to be competitive. We've got to learn from it.

"You've got to feel it. This sucks. You don't want to perform like this in prime time."

“It'll be about how we respond from this, obviously, with the big game coming up this next week. So let's get rolling and get ourselves ready for that.”



Patrick Mahomes on the mindset after losing to Seattle pic.twitter.com/r5RPhu2MoI — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) October 26, 2026

The Chiefs will look to rebound next Sunday when they host the 5–2 Broncos in an AFC West showdown at Arrowhead Stadium.