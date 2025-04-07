Day 3 WR Can Be What Chiefs Offense Needs
The Kansas City Chiefs need to make their offense explosive again. One area that caused them not to be was the wide receiver position.
Last season, quarterback Patrick Mahomes did not have a receiver that he could consistently rely on, throw the ball to, and be that wide out that a quarterback can get the ball to when they are in trouble.
The Chiefs are bringing back most of their receivers from last season and are also getting some back that did not play much last season because of injuries.
It is going to be a competitive offseason and training camp for the receivers, and the room is packed right now, but that does not mean the Chiefs will not look to add one in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs know how to find talent in any round of the draft and it will not be any different in this year's draft.
One wide receiver prospect the Chiefs should look at is a Day three pick that fits well with the team. That is Virginia Tech wide receiver Da'Quan Felton.
Felton is a big size receiver that can win the 50/50 balls and is a threat down the field. That is something the Chiefs did not have all of last season. Mahomes will certainly benefit from that.
"Height, weight, and speed prospect whose production suffered from scheme fit and quarterback play in 2024. Felton is a linear mover who needs to be used with a heavier dose of vertical routes to be effective," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He’s a nonchalant route runner underneath with below-average hands and run-after-catch talent. While his ball-tracking fails to stand out, he can out-stride and uncover against wide corners looking to run with his post and go routes. The 2024 production was disappointing, but there will be teams ready to believe in the speed and measurables with the hope he can become a rotational option to take the top off of coverages."
Felton can come in and learn the offense well, working to build chemistry with his new teammates. Especially Mahomes. The good news is that the Chiefs do not need to use a top pick on Felton. They could get him on day three, and it would be a great pick.
