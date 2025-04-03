3 Important Needs For Chiefs in the NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs have made a lot of moves this offseason. They have filled some holes on both sides of the ball but they still need to address some spots on their team. The Chiefs want to be better than last season because not only do they want to have another good season, but they want to get back to the Super Bowl.
As this offseason continues to move forward, up next for the Chiefs and the rest of the National Football League is the 2025 NFL Draft. The draft is a time when all the teams look to add more young talent to their team and, hopefully, draft their next franchise player.
For the Chiefs, they have done an excellent job finding talent in recent drafts. They have found multiple players in different areas and positions that have come in and made a huge impact on their team, which has led them to have a dynasty over the years.
In this draft, the Chiefs have three clear needs that they need to address in a couple of weeks. The Chiefs need an offensive tackle, tight end, and defensive tackle, according to Matt Miller of ESPN.
"OT, DT, TE. The Chiefs might have found their starting left tackle when they signed Jaylon Moore in free agency, but possibly not. Moore is a career backup, so it's in the Chiefs' best interests to draft competition for him," said Adam Teicher of ESPN.
"The Chiefs are short on depth at defensive tackle to play alongside Chris Jones. They added veteran Jerry Tillery in free agency, but he's more of a rotational player, so there's more work to be done. At tight end, Travis Kelce has one more season left in him, but it's not too early for the Chiefs to think about an eventual replacement," Adam Teicher wrote.
Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary. Signing Moore checks one box but doesn't solve the team's issue at right tackle. That is where the Chiefs can develop Grant, thanks to his athletic tools and potential," Miller wrote.
The Chiefs will have a lot of opinions in the draft. They'll know who they want to draft, and if they can get the right players in their building, their team should be much improved for 2025.
