Chiefs' Creed Humphrey Pregame Outfits Aren’t Traditional, But They Work
The Kansas City Chiefs have a ton of swag both on and off the football field. Before taking the field for home or away games, the players have to show up at the game. It's then and there that photographers snag pictures of the Chiefs in their pregame attire. While some arrive decked out, some like to keep it lowkey.
Chiefs center Creed Humphrey is the perfect example of a Chiefs player who doesn't need to dress to the nines to feel confident before the game. Instead, Humphrey lets his actions on the field speak for themselves, because at the end of the day, everyone is wearing pads and jerseys when the whistle blows.
Recently joining Chris Long on Green Light, Humphrey discussed his pregame outfits and the thought process that goes into choosing the very memorable attire.
"I don't have a fashion sense, I'll be the first one to tell you that," Humphrey said. "I'm wearing a black T-shirt and gym shorts, mostly every day. Everybody is coming in with these awesome pregame fits, and I'm like, 'I have no idea how to style myself, so I'll just wear a shirt that says 'This is my shirt shirt for this game."
Humphrey even revealed that he wore what's slowly becoming his regular pregame outfit in Week 1 of the campaign. His teammates loved the idea, but the Chiefs don't play the same opponent two weeks in a row. To prepare for that, Humphrey has come up with an eco-friendly solution.
"I don't want to spend money on another shirt, so I'll just go buy a roll of duct tape and Sharpie it on there. That just kind of stuck for a while. I only did it until we lost a game, so I wore it until we lost in Buffalo, and then I quit wearing it."
Humphrey doesn't need to have a fashion sense if he continues being productive on the field. A highly-regarded center in the league, Humphrey has collected personal accolades, as well as team accolades, since making his debut back in 2021.
In his short career thus far, the Chiefs center has collected three Pro-Bowl nods, one All-Pro, and two Super Bowl championships.
As always, make sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.