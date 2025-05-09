Donna Kelce Shares Theory Behind TE's Super Power
Growing up in Northeast Ohio, Travis Kelce’s older brother made him play goalie without protective equipment, then sent several high-speed slapshots off the asphalt in his direction. It was all under the cover of “playing outside.”
No wonder Kelce grew up seeking attention. He gets plenty of it now from NFL defenses, especially last year when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs played much of the year without Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown and Isiah Pacheco.
But according to his mom, Kelce once sought the attention of preschool teachers and created a bit of stress for his parents. Like many 3-year-olds, his superhero imagination allowed him to turn a towel into a cape, secured tightly by a clip normally used to close bags of potato chips.
“You used to run around the house with this towel over you,” Donna Kelce told her son on the Mother’s Day edition of the New Heights podcast, “and this chip clip, okay? And so, the chip clip, you know, cut your neck right there. And so, we went into preschool and you told everybody when they asked you how that happened and you told everyone that it was your father and that he cut you with a knife.”
His mom insisted that young Travis couldn’t be telling the truth, since his dad was out of the country on a business trip. But that’s when the situation escalated for Mom.
“So, they looked at me like it's me,” she said. “Like you were protecting me and that was me that cut him with a knife. So, I had a lot of explaining to do.”
Kelce admitted he liked to manipulate his parents a bit, like he does to linebackers and safeties these days, but he put a swift end to that practice once he noticed how much stress his parents were under.
The bigger issue, Donna Kelce said, may have been environmental. She provided a potentially plausible theory for how her son has been able to grow to 6-5 and 250 pounds and enter his 13th season in the NFL with three Super Bowl rings.
He’s the league’s all-time career leader in postseason receptions, having surpassed Jerry Rice. He’s dating international pop superstar Taylor Swift, and he’s staring at a lucrative career in Hollywood when his playing days end. That sounds too much like a script about a mutant from a Marvel movie.
“Sometimes, if you're born next to a power plant, you can become a superhero,” brother Jason Kelce theorized. “You get superpowers.”
Mom agreed.
“Well, that might be true because we were born in North Ridgeville and there are a lot of cornfields, so there's a lot of pesticides going on there. That's why you're a mutant.”
