2025 NFL Mock Draft Sends High-Ceiling LT Prospect to Chiefs in First Round
In recent years, the Kansas City Chiefs have shown that they have zero problem investing early-round draft capital at the left tackle position. Whether it be via trade (Orlando Brown Jr.) or a physical pick itself (Wanya Morris and Kingsley Suamataia), the reigning Super Bowl champs like to keep the cupboard stocked up.
Another way to spin that, however, suggests that Kansas City has yet to find its franchise left tackle. That seems to be true, even four games into the 2024-25 season. Suamataia has already been benched for Morris and while Morris is a fine player in his own right, he came into his rookie and sophomore seasons as a clear-cut backup.
Could that set the table for another early pick next year? In a recent 2025 NFL mock draft for Pro Football Focus, Trevor Sikkema sends Ohio State's Josh Simmons to the Chiefs in round one.
"It seems likely the Chiefs could be exploring offensive tackle options again this offseason, even after drafting Kingsley Suamataia," Sikkema wrote. "While they’re not giving up on him by any means, the blocking needs to improve from what we’ve seen through the first four weeks. I'm high on Simmons, whose movement skills are very fluid for a big man. He has put up an 86.4 pass-blocking grade."
What would Josh Simmons bring to the Chiefs?
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, Simmons is a multi-year starter along the offensive line. In 2022, he played all 13 games at right tackle for San Diego State before transferring to Ohio State and moving to the left side. According to PFF, he logged 824 snaps there in 2023 and posted a respectable 67.5 composite grade with 10 hurries and four quarterback hits allowed.
Among all FBS tackles with at least 200 snaps played this season (229), Simmons compares favorably. Not only is he 31st in offense grade at 76.5, but his pass blocking grade is the No. 8 mark in the entire country. The senior has made noticeable year-over-year improvements on the left side and was a consensus four-star prospect coming out of high school.
If the Chiefs are looking for someone with a nice blend of strength, power and raw athletic ability, then Simmons could be their guy. He's an aggressive player who seems to continue getting better with time. Pre-draft testing could be what swings his draft stock, but it's currently on the rise without a doubt.
Is Simmons a finished product, even as a final-year college player? No way. With that in mind, there's a chance a team like Kansas City could bring him in and whiff on yet another attempt at anchoring down a decade-long solution at the spot. On the other hand, the Chiefs should always be making an effort to keep Patrick Mahomes safe. Just watching how the current NFL season has played out so far – Mahomes seems to be struggling within the pocket – serves as proof.
Mock drafts are just now beginning to come around on Simmons. Will he still be on the board at 32nd overall in the next one? Perhaps not, which is a testament to his evolution as a technical pass protector and run blocker. The foundation he's set upon transferring to play with the Buckeyes is nothing short of impressive.