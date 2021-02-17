Amon-Ra St. Brown Makes a Ton of Sense as a Chiefs Wide Receiver

If the Kansas City Chiefs are looking for a wide receiver capable of making an impact immediately, USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown would be a great option.

Amon-Ra St. Brown - WR, USC

By the numbers:

6'1", 195 pounds.

2020: 41 receptions for 478 yards and seven touchdowns in six games played.

Positives:

Amon-Ra St. Brown may have left college after his junior season, but he plays like someone much older and wiser. His route-running prowess consists of crisp movements, quick changes of direction, alternating speeds and an overall sound technicality. He lined up as a slot receiver before 2020 but was able to handle the transition to the outside well and showcased versatility that NFL teams will like.

St. Brown tracks the ball extremely well before rising to pluck it out of the air. His body control is perhaps his best trait. His top-end speed is nothing to write home about, but he counteracts that with great short-area burst and plus agility. There isn't much that St. Brown can't do on the field, and he profiles as a jack-of-all-trades wideout.

Negatives:

St. Brown's acceleration and get-off at the line of scrimmage and immediately after the catch make up for a lack of afterburners, but his merely decent speed is still noteworthy. His play strength, on the other hand, could use some improvement. This will help him gain separation against NFL cornerbacks and could also make him a bigger yards after the catch threat.

USC gave St. Brown the ability to display some developed route-running chops, although he didn't quite experiment with the full tree in college. This is a minor concern, as he has the skills and smarts to adapt to pretty much any situation at the next level — which includes serving primarily as a boundary receiver if needed.

How St. Brown fits with the Chiefs:

The Chiefs may lose a couple of wide receivers to free agency and haven't seen a ton of progress from Mecole Hardman, so adding more talent to that position group is critical. Andy Reid's scheme would allow St. Brown to work in the slot on occasion, but he'd almost surely be an "X" receiver in Kansas City. His ability to get open in the short and intermediate passing game is a great fit with the Chiefs, and he'd have plenty of one-on-one opportunities due to Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce commanding a lot of attention.

Final Thoughts:

St. Brown would be an instant impact player for the Chiefs. He's fundamentally and technically sound, and the scary part is that he hasn't reached his ceiling yet. Concerns about his lack of elite-level athleticism would be mitigated in Reid's offense, especially with the personnel surrounding him. St. Brown grades out firmly as a second-round prospect who may not be available when the Chiefs hold their second pick. If he is, they should strongly consider selecting him.

Read More: Arrowhead Report's 100 Players in 100 Days: A Kansas City Chiefs Draft Guide.