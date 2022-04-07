Kansas City Chiefs 2022 NFL Mock Draft 5.0

The 2022 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, as teams will begin to make their selections at the end of April. For the Kansas City Chiefs — a club that has experienced an underwhelming offseason compared to the rest of its top division and conference competitors — this presents the opportunity to right the ship. Banking on young players to perform is always a risk, but the Chiefs will be taking it moving forward.

This year's draft class features a multitude of intriguing talents whom the Chiefs should be interested in. It's a good year to need a wide receiver, defensive end or cornerback, and those just so happen to be three of Kansas City's biggest needs as of the publishing of this article. With that in mind, let's do a mock draft projecting which areas the Chiefs may target and when they stand the best chance of doing so.

Notes: Mock 5.0, like those before it, was done on the NFL Mock Draft Database. In the simulation, Kansas City's four seventh-round picks were traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for pick No. 166 (a fifth-round selection).

1.29: Boye Mafe — EDGE, Minnesota

December 26, 2021; Scottsdale, AZ; Minnesota Defensive End, senior, Boye Mafe, answers questions at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Media Day at Camelback Inn Ncaa Football Guaranteed Rate Bowl Media Day

The Chiefs desperately need a defensive end in this year's draft, and Minnesota's Boye Mafe is a very interesting prospect. He's an athletic edge defender with plus play strength and scheme versatility, but there are some downsides to picking him. The main two are that he will turn 24 in November and he's still developing his hand usage as a pass-rusher. He looked improved at the Senior Bowl, which was a main driver in boosting his draft stock. Mafe's ceiling appears higher than it did during the season, and the Chiefs capitalize on that potential in this simulation as a result.

1.30: George Pickens — WR, Georgia

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) celebrates after a catch against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

There isn't much to say here about George Pickens that hasn't already been uttered in previous mock drafts, but the Georgia product simply makes sense. Not only does he possesses borderline elite size for an outside receiver, but he pairs it with a tantalizing athletic profile and a physicality element that will endear him to just about every NFL team. The Chiefs recently visited with Pickens, making it even more ideal of a fit. Kansas City needs a long-term "X" receiver in its offense, and Pickens is just that at pick No. 30. His blend of size, strength, explosiveness and potential simply can't be taught.

2.50: Travis Jones — DL, Connecticut

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Connecticut defensive lineman Travis Jones (DL14) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Many will frown upon an interior defensive lineman being taken here so early, but Derrick Nnadi's contract expires yet again following the 2022 campaign. The Chiefs need more security at the position and more pass-rushing upside as well, and UConn's Travis Jones presents both. The 6-foot-4 tackle is capable of taking up multiple gaps and has a mix of quickness and raw strength that gives him a very high floor at the next level.

At the very worst, Jones will be a good run defender with the ability to collapse the pocket every once in a while. The high-end outcome, though, is something the Chiefs may want to take a chance on adding to their defensive line. Getting a player who can be a proven force against the run and have legitimate potential to rush the passer effectively — especially outside the top 40 — isn't very common. Jones is a worthwhile investment at this spot.

2.62: Martin Emerson — CB, Mississippi State

Oct 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Martin Emerson (1) after a defensive stop during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

By taking Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson, the Chiefs would have another Bulldog to share a defense with Chris Jones and Willie Gay Jr. Emerson is a physical cornerback who has the length to match, which makes for an intriguing potential fit in Steve Spagnuolo's defense. His zone coverage proficiency is quite a ways ahead of his ability in man-to-man situations, though, and that gives reason for pause.

On the other hand, the Chiefs value physical traits and players who are willing to get their hands dirty in run support and near the line of scrimmage. Emerson has all of that, and he's a quality second- or third-tier option at the cornerback position. Should Kansas City want to take a swing on a player with significant upside should things work out, he fits that description.

3.94: Nick Cross — S, Maryland

Sep 4, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive back Nick Cross (3) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Even after bringing in Justin Reid and Deon Bush during the offseason, the Chiefs could still use some help at safety. Maryland's Nick Cross may not be the most polished product in the draft, but his athletic profile alone makes him a very fun pick. Cross is one of the rangiest defensive backs in the 2022 class and pairs that with an aggressiveness that is second to very few players.

That aggressive mindset comes back to bite him at times and he doesn't exactly thrive in tight quarters, but Cross has a chip on his shoulder and the versatility to do whatever is asked of him when not playing in the box. He'd be a terrific third safety for the Chiefs and may even be a suitable Juan Thornhill replacement should the 26-year-old depart following the conclusion of his rookie contract at the end of the season.

3.103: Jelani Woods — TE, Virginia

Oct 9, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers tight end Jelani Woods (0) runs the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 34-33. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

During the Roughing the Kicker podcast recording with Conner Christopherson of Arrowhead Report, we chatted about the Chiefs potentially taking a tight end this year. I argued that it didn't make sense given the depth already at the position and the unknown of Noah Gray. On the flip side, that depth isn't long-term and the unknown of Gray is exactly that: a mystery. Virginia's Jelani Woods is a project himself, but he's also got a sky-high ceiling. He garnered an exception for this pick.

There's a ton that Woods still needs to work on. His blocking, in all facets, is far worse than desired. He's also inconsistent in how he wins when trying to beat coverage. His physical tools and size are extremely rare, though, and give him the upside of a top-flight tight end. Jody Fortson's long-term future with the Chiefs is up in the air and Gray may never break out so with a surplus of picks in this year's draft, the Chiefs use one here in the simulation to pick up a player who could blossom after learning from the game's best in Travis Kelce.

4.121: Micheal Clemons — EDGE, Texas A&M

Oct 23, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Micheal Clemons (2) reacts to linebacker Aaron Hansford (1) fumble recovery during the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Let's get the negatives out of the way. Texas A&M's Micheal Clemons is one of the oldest players in this year's draft and also has a 2021 arrest that will pop up as a red flag in the pre-draft process. On the field, his reaction time in run defense and his pad level are both lackluster. Outside of that, though (and this isn't to brush it off), Clemons is one of the most underrated players in his class.

In addition to having tremendous length for a defensive end, Clemons is explosive and has a good get-off at the snap. He's a powerful edge rusher with plus power and the ability to string his pass-rushing moves together. On top of that, he fits the physical prototype for what a Steve Spagnuolo defensive end has historically been. Clemons may need a bit of time to improve as a run defender but even with that, his age and his off-field troubles, he remains a good value pick should the Chiefs miss out on a defensive end in the first wave or two of the draft. His game is NFL-ready from a pass-rush standpoint, and that's where Kansas City needs help the most.

4.135: Dameon Pierce — RB, Florida

Dec 23, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce (27) runs the ball against the UCF Knights in the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

With Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Ronald Jones in the fold at running back, this is a tertiary need for the Chiefs in terms of their tiered necessities heading into the draft. Despite that, adding a player who can assume Jones' role once his one-year contract is up should be at least somewhat of a priority. Jones is a tough runner who can get it done between the tackles and then use his impressive contact balance to make plays in the open field. Dameon Pierce of Florida isn't the same player, but those descriptors are accurate for him as well.

Pierce wasn't given a heavy workload in college, which bodes well for him entering the NFL. He made the most of his opportunities at Florida, serving as a reliable presence any time he got the ball. He's limited in the passing game and doesn't possess elite athleticism, although that doesn't play into his style anyway. Pierce is a compact runner who is difficult to bring down, and his one-cut ability could make him a long-term staple in the Chiefs' running back rotation.

5.166: Jack Jones — CB, Arizona State

Sep 27, 2019; Berkeley, CA, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Jack Jones (21) stands on the field during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State cornerback Jack Jones is a polarizing player. On one hand, he flat-out makes plays and has some of the better ball skills among his peers. He's willing to play a physical brand of football and has an intense energy that is glaringly obvious on the field. He's a fluid mover and boasts quite a few traits that lead many to believe he's a starting-caliber player.

On the other hand, Jones is small (171 pounds), gets overly aggressive and lacks discipline. He also lacks consistency, which will make it difficult for him to see a decent amount of reps at the NFL level. If Jones can split the difference between being a risk-taker and a read-and-react cornerback, he has serious starting potential. If he can't, he'll be a depth piece for his entire career. With their final pick in this simulation, the Chiefs can afford to bet on Jones becoming the former.