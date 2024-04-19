Chiefs 2024 NFL Draft Wide Receiver Position Preview
It's no secret that the Kansas City Chiefs need to address wide receiver early in the 2024 NFL Draft. Their projected top two, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Rashee Rice, are a solid group for this season but Brown is only on a one-year deal. The room's depth after them falls off quickly, leaving multiple spots for receivers to make the roster.
Luckily for them, this draft provides a talented and deep group at the wideout position. Starting at the top, the Chiefs will have minimal to no chance at the top three receivers: Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze and Malik Nabers. Therefore, the first realistic target is Brian Thomas Jr. out of LSU.
Thomas is a big-bodied vertical receiver with good lower-half flexibility. He profiles as a traditional 'X' who can punish single coverage. His fit in Kansas City would be seamless. However, he's unlikely to be available at 32 so the Chiefs would have to trade up to get him. The deal would likely resemble the one they executed for Trent McDuffie, where they saw a genuine first-round player falling.
The other possible first-round receivers include Adonai Mitchell, Ladd McConkey and Xavier Worthy. Mitchell is in a similar mold to Thomas as an outside receiver with a size-speed combination. McConkey might be the best pure route runner in the entire draft class. His ability to break down at the top of his route and separate is impressive, and he has the speed and quickness to be a dynamic threat with the ball in his hands.
Worthy became a household name when he broke the NFL Combine 40-yard dash record. While he has all-time speed, he also can win at all three levels of the field with snappy breaks in his routes. Any of these three players would be excellent additions. They could all come in, immediately contribute and grow into a favorite for Patrick Mahomes.
If the board doesn't fall the Chiefs' way in the first round, Brett Veach could elect to take a wide receiver in the second round as he did with Mecole Hardman, Skyy Moore and Rice. Kansas City could trade back if they don't like the first-round options. Troy Franklin and Keon Coleman are the most likely options in the early portion of the second round.
Franklin is a tall, vertical speedster who would complement Rice's skillset well. He's caught a lot of Marquez Valdes-Scantling comparisons throughout the process and while they have a similar build as deep threats, Franklin has a more varied route tree and is better after the catch. As for Coleman, he has a high level of functional athleticism but there are question marks about his ability to separate in the NFL because he struggled to do so in college.
After that, the Day Two receivers become a crapshoot in terms of predicting the order in which they will fall off the board. It'll likely depend on the specific role needed. One may be a slot receiver. Jalen McMillan, Malik Washington and Roman Wilson fill the role of an inside receiver who can win deep and over the middle. A team looking for a vertical threat may prefer Jermaine Burton or Devontez Walker. Another role teams may be looking to fill is a dynamic, physical player with the ball in their hands who can create yards after the catch, such as Xavier Legette or Malachi Corley.
Suppose the Chiefs wait until the second day of the draft, specifically in the latter half of the second round. In that case, they'd probably prefer a more well-rounded receiver who might not have the upside of others but will likely be a productive pro. Opting for a safer selection makes a ton of sense. Ja'Lynn Polk, Javon Baker and Ricky Pearsall are a few receivers who fit this mold. All have proven to be quarterback-friendly targets and have shown the ability to win at all three levels. They project to step in from the jump and produce.
Lastly, Kansas City could decide to double up. It may be with two top 100 selections, but it will likely be a top 100 pick and a Day Three pick. The Chiefs had Anthony Gould on a Top 30 visit, showing their interest in him. He also provides elite returner ability, an attractive trait. Two names that have untapped potential are Cornelius Johnson and Jalen Coker. Both have athletic profiles to succeed but need development; they could be good swings. Finally, Tahj Washington and Jacob Cowing consistently found success in college, especially as slot players, but have questions surrounding their size.