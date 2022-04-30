Skip to main content
Chiefs Draft Marshall S Nazeeh Johnson with No. 259 Overall Pick

The Chiefs finalize their 2022 NFL Draft haul.

Following the selections of Washington State cornerback Jaylen Watson and Rutgers running back Isiah Pacheco, the Kansas City Chiefs had one final pick to work with in the 2022 NFL Draft — their third of three seventh-rounders. General manager Brett Veach rounded out his draft haul with pick No. 259, selecting Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson.

Dec 25, 2020; Montgomery, AL, USA; Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Trevor Wilson (18) is tackled by Marshall Thundering Herd safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) during the second half at Cramton Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

To begin their 2022 NFL Draft, the Chiefs immediately began investing heavily in their secondary. On Day One, Veach traded up for Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie. He later selected Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook with the No. 62 pick. On Day Three, Kansas City added Fayetteville State cornerback Joshua Williams and Washington State's Jaylen Watson. The team's goal was clear: add to Steve Spagnuolo's secondary.

Johnson is an explosive athlete who gets going in a hurry and can attack downhill. His quick processor comes in handy when working and reacting in coverage, and he flies around the field due to near-blazing top-end speed. It remains to be seen whether Johnson will latch on with the Chiefs due to the sheer volume of returning and new players they have in the defensive backfield, but his profile is intriguing nonetheless. 

The NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated has Johnson ranked as their 45th safety on the board, giving him a grade as a priority free agent.

Johnson was a major standout during the pre-draft process from an athletic testing standpoint, posting a 9.09 Relative Athletic Score that was bolstered by elite composite explosion and speed grades. He also tested as "good" from an agility standpoint. 

Nov 18, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Roadrunners wide receiver Marquez McNair (4) dives for positive yard after a catch as Marshall Thundering Herd safety Nazeeh Johnson (center) and C.J. Reavis (right) defend during the first half at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

