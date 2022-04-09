The Chiefs Have Multiple Avenues to Success in the Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs will be in a unique position during the 2022 NFL Draft. If all things hold as currently constructed, Brett Veach will have 12 picks during the upcoming draft. That's the most picks he’s had since becoming general manager.

In the spirit of having options — and the Chiefs have many when it comes to their draft strategy — let’s take a look at a few different scenarios that could take place leading up to the draft or during draft weekend.

Chiefs trade first-round pick for a proven player

Nov 1, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) and wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) return to the locker room following a 37-27 victory against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

This is a scenario that could very likely happen. We’ve seen this happen a few times during the Veach era, with defensive end Frank Clark and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. being acquired in exchange for packages that include a Chiefs first-round pick.

There have been rumors about the Chiefs being interested in trading for a younger wide receiver that already has NFL experience. This would be a scenario where they’d trade for a guy like DK Metcalf or Terry McLaurin, then give them a contract extension

Some question why the Chiefs would do this, but it would make a little bit of sense. They wanted to extend Tyreek Hill and give him top-tier money, but he wanted the most money. Metcalf and McLaurin wouldn’t warrant the highest salaries, although would still be in healthy extensions. There's a difference between being paid for worth vs. being paid compared to the very top of the market, though.

Chiefs trade up in the first round

Nov 20, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) is sacked by Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) and defensive end Keir Thomas (4) during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs could also use one of their first-round picks to trade up to get a player at a position of need. The most likely scenario would be if they saw an EDGE or wide receiver they are really high on slipping further than anticipated.

Let’s say Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson slides to the middle of the first round. Veach could decide to use one of the first-round picks and either a future first or one of their second-round picks to move up and grab him.

Maybe Veach sees Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams or Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave still on the board around pick 20 and wants to move up to get them. He could use a first and second-round pick to get there.

The beauty of being able to trade up in this draft is that the Chiefs will still likely be able to hold onto a late first-round pick, as well as have a second to use too. Being able to trade up and still have 10 picks in the draft is a nice luxury for Veach and company.

Chiefs keep all early picks

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) celebrates after a catch against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

If Veach wants to get younger and get good players that can be solid contributors to the team over the next several seasons, keeping the early picks may be the best way to go.

Having six picks in the first three rounds gives Veach the option to focus on several positions of need to address early. We all know the need for a pass-rusher is there. Clark is approaching what is likely to be his final season as a Chief. Veach could use two of these top 100 picks to go after that position of need.

Similarly, the Chiefs have a need at wide receiver both now and later. JuJu Smith-Schuster was brought in on a one-year deal and Mecole Hardman is in the final year of his rookie contract. The Chiefs could take two wide receivers with their early-round picks.

Cornerback is another position of need that could be filled early in the draft. Veach has not used an early pick on a cornerback to this point, instead going with late picks, undrafted free agents, and cheaper free agent options over the past several seasons. This is the year to take a cornerback early, and the Chiefs could add an outside and slot corner throughout the course of this draft.

Trading up or down later in the draft

Feb 28, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks to the media during the 2019 NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

With so many picks in the first few rounds, I don’t think Veach will trade back to get more picks than what he already has in his back pocket. However, the Chiefs do have two fourth-round picks. One of those could be used to trade back to get a pick in the fifth round or a future selection. From pick 135 to 234 is a long time to wait, so Veach will likely want to be active in those 5th and 6th rounds.

On the other hand, Veach may want to hold on to those fourth-round picks, as he will see a lot of value to be had with picks 121 and 135. However, the Chiefs have four seventh-round picks and it seems likely that they will want to move on from at least a couple of them. If Kansas City can package the right picks together, there’s a chance that a trade-up back into the fifth or sixth round is possible. That would allow the team to pick up a player it has its eyes on for training camp or a player it won't want to compete with other squads for on the undrafted free agent market.

No matter what scenario plays out for the Chiefs leading up to the draft and on draft day, Veach will surely keep everyone on their toes. There has never been a draft where he had so many picks to play with. The Chiefs will be getting better no matter how things shake out, but it will be interesting to watch it all unfold.