New Chiefs RB Gives Pivotal Injury Update
To start NFL free agency last week, one big move that the Kansas City Chiefs made was to sign San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell.
While the Chiefs already had Isaiah Pacheco under contract for 2025, not only did they bring in Mitchell, but they also re-signed Kareem Hunt to a one-year deal. Now going into next year, it's safe to say that the Chiefs have all their bases covered in the backfield.
With that being said, it's no question that Mitchell at times has evidently struggled to stay on the field in S.F. Mitchell, 26, missed the entirety of last season due to a recurring hamstring injury. Now on the Chiefs, he'll likely be battling with Carson Steele for the RB3 spot on the roster (behind Pacheco and Hunt).
Mitchell recently met with the media to discuss his availability for next season, stating that he's confident he's back to full health.
"I'm back at 100%. I'll be ready to go when we start back up in May," Mitchell stated to reporters this week.
This is very good news if you're part of the Chiefs Kingdom. The veteran running back has only played in 27 games through the past four seasons. In that span, Mitchell has dealt with numerous injuries to his ribs, knees, and even shoulders.
The last time Mitchell was on the field was in 2023 when he played in 11 games, notching 5 starts. During that season, Mitchell ended the year with 281 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 75 carries.
Mitchell has also averaged 4.7 yards per carry through his entire career, an impressive marker for any running back. However, if he wants to make an impact in the upcoming season, he must stay healthy. That should be his top priority.
Nonetheless, this signing is relatively low-risk, but high-reward for the Chiefs. If Mitchell manages to stay on the field, Kansas City's run game is sure to improve. But if it doesn’t work out, the team still has Hunt, Isiah Pacheco, and Steele on the roster. All three have proven themselves to be starting running backs in this league.
