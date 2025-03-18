3 Observations on Chiefs Re-Signing Kareem Hunt
The Chiefs brought back Kareem Hunt in 2024 after his first stint with the team years prior. At that time, Hunt was on the verge of becoming one of the best running backs in football and his subsequent departure potentially cost the team a Super Bowl during the 2018 season.
However, the Chiefs and Hunt were on the verge of erasing history, securing the 2025 AFC title but a loss in Super Bowl LIX prevented that. Since the Chiefs are running it back with Hunt, here are three observations about the move.
The Chiefs want a strong rushing attack
Had the team been able to establish a strong rushing attack in the Super Bowl, that would have kept the Eagles' pass rushers at bay and forced Vic Fangio to load the box with defenders as the Chiefs did to stop Saquon Barkley.
Despite his age and usage, Hunt can still gather solid yardage, especially when Mahomes is under center. Considering where football is heading, do not be surprised to see Andy Reid go into his bag and bring out concepts from when he was the Eagles head coach.
There is a belief Hunt can return to his old firm
In 2024, Hunt in 13 games had 728 yards. Keep in mind that this was with Joe Thuney playing out of position. By bringing him back, depending on how the team splits carries with Hunt, Elijah Mitchell, and Isiah Pacheco, Hunt could break the 1,000-yard threshold for the second time in his career.
If the Chiefs do employ a run-first scheme, Hunt becomes a tool that can be used in a variety of ways. Don't be surprised if the Chiefs employ several two-back formations.
The Chiefs are not prioritizing running backs in the draft
While they could make a surprise selection, considering two free agents were added to a RB already filled with players. Considering they will need a new left tackle if Jaylon Moore doesn't work out, a replacement for Thuney, a replacement for Justin Reid, new defensive linemen, and more, it appears the Chiefs will spend their draft capital to address other pressing needs.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter)@KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE