Elijah Mitchell Reveals Early Impressions on Being With the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs needed to add to their running back room this offseason, and they did so through both the 2025 NFL Draft and pro free agency. Drafting Brashard Smith in the seventh round of the draft gives the running back room some young blood, as the Chiefs brought in a veteran running back through free agency.
The Chiefs signed Elijah Mitchell to a one-year deal this offseason after he missed the 2024 campaign due to injury. While some may think this signing is a shot in the dark, general manager Brett Veach fully stands behind and believes that Michell still has more to showcase in his career.
"This kid's still young, and although he's battled a lot of injuries, we've always liked the tape. We've always liked the person, great kid, similar skill set, in a sense, he's explosive, he has great hands, and I'm sure you've even heard Kyle Shanahan talk about, when he's healthy, how good he is, and I think it's no secret with him that he's got to stay healthy," Veach said earlier this offseason.
Since arriving in Kansas City's training camp, the former San Francisco 49er has had a look at what it's like to be a member of the Chiefs. From quarterback Patrick Mahomes' greatness to the other running backs in the room, Mitchell is striving to be the best version of himself.
One way that Mitchell can do that is by leaning on both Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt, as they both know what it's like to be a running back in Kansas City's offense. Mitchell had encouraging things to say about his new running back teammates.
"Oh, they're all beasts, man. They can do everything, so they really push you to go to work every day," Mitchell told the media on Friday.
Mahomes will be able to lean on Mitchell's veteran leadership when they're on the field together, but from what Mitchell has seen from Mahomes already this training camp, he always has to stay on his toes.
"Man, I had a behind-the-back my first week here, so one thing about Pat, you got to always stay ready with him."
Watching Mitchell's health will be a topic of interest for the remainder of training camp, because when he is healthy, he is very reliable on the offensive side of the ball.
