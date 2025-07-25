Chiefs' RB Kareem Hunt Taking Different Approach to Training Camp
The Kansas City Chiefs began training camp this week, and it will be an important one for the franchise. Training camp will show who is going to be on the run with the Chiefs and going for another Super Bowl. That is the goal that the Chiefs have, and they know it all starts in training camp. And they also have a lot of new pieces coming in that need to know how the Chiefs like to run things.
For veteran running back Kareem Hunt, he knows that he has to show something to have a part in the Chiefs' offense this season. Last season, the run game was not good for the Chiefs, and that is something that Hunt knows and wants to help the team in that department. Hunt came to the Chiefs last season, during the season, because of the injury to starting running back Isiah Pacheco.
Hunt showed some flashes, but he could not give the Chiefs what they were looking for. But it was not all Hunt's fault. But now for Hunt, he is feeling confident because he is going into the new season with a full training camp under his belt. Something that he did not have last year. Hunt is also taking a different approach to this training camp.
"In reality, Hunt was working out with his former high school track coach and doing what he could to stay in shape. Still, there were no guarantees of football employment," said Blair Kerkhoff of The Kansas City Star
“I didn’t know when I was going to get picked up, or if I was going to have the opportunity to play again,” Hunt said. “I was waiting on call.”
"He finished with 728 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. In his second game back, Hunt rushed for 102 yards in a victory over the New Orleans Saints, and added another 100-yard game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."
For Hunt, that won’t be the case this year. He has a head start on the season.
“It’s a different type of speed out there than working out by yourself,” Hunt said. “I get to be around guys who are pushing me, guys who are challenging me each and every day instead of me trying to push myself by myself.”
