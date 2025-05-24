Where Analyst Ranks Chiefs' Mahomes Compared to Other QBs
The Kansas City Chiefs have the best quarterback in the National Football League, in Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has been the best for many years now, but even the best need a good supporting cast to go all the way and win.
Last season, we saw Mahomes put the Chiefs on his back and lead them to a Super Bowl. But in that Super Bowl, the Chiefs got exposed, and that's why it did not go their way.
Even with being at his best, Mahomes needs a running game to help him and take some of the load off his shoulders. With a run game, the offense can go back to being elite. They do not need Mahomes dropping back on every play and giving the defense the advantage of knowing what they are going to do. Mahomes is great, but with a run game, he can become unstoppable.
But the Chiefs have done a great job this offseason setting up their team and Mahomes for better success in 2025. The Chiefs address the offensive line problem in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.
And the running back position will be in good shape as we head into the new season. And Mahomes will have another young, talented wide receiver to get the ball to with the core he has been familiar with over the last couple of years.
We already know that Mahomes is the best quarterback, and with an improved offense, the offense can go back to being dominant.
Heading into the 2025 NFL season, ESPN NFL Analyst Mina Kimes picked Mahomes as the number one quarterback in 2025.
"Mahomes has been number one every year that I have done this," said Kimes on "The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny. "The other I would add about Mahomes is that you continued to see that he continues to add value with his legs in a way that is reflected in stats and maybe still an under appreciated part of his game ... I think we have seen enough from him over his course of his career that we can isolate him and identify what about him, makes him so special."
Mahomes will be back next season, looking for revenge and looking to win another Super Bowl with the Chiefs. You never want to count Mahomes out, and he has proven that over his career.
