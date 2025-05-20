How Important is the Run Game For Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes?
The Kansas City Chiefs have the best quarterback in the National Football League, in Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has been the best for many years now, but even the best need a good supporting cast to go all the way and win.
Last season, we saw Mahomes put the Chiefs on his back and lead them to a Super Bowl. But in that Super Bowl, the Chiefs got exposed, and that's why it did not go their way.
Heading into this offseason, it was important for the Chiefs to know what players to go after in the areas that they need the most. The offensive line was the biggest problem on the team last season, but not too far behind was the running game.
The Chiefs had their moments where they showed flashes that they were going to get the run game going, but at the end of the season, when they looked back, their run game was not good.
The team went out this offseason and added veteran running back Elijah Mitchell in free agency. And in the 2025 NFL Draft they drafted running back Brashard Smith in the seventh round.
Those two will be added to the running back room that has starter Isiah Pacheco and veteran Kareem Hunt. A much improved running back room, but they still need to go out there and prove that it is not the same running game as last season.
Even with being at his best, Mahomes needs a running game to help him and take some of the load off his shoulders. With a run game, the offense can go back to being elite. They do not need Mahomes dropping back on every play and giving the defense the advantage of knowing what they are going to do. Mahomes is great, but with a run game, he can become unstoppable.
And when the offense is at that level, good things happen. The Chiefs want to get back to the Super Bowl and win it. And a run game can be the difference between it and not. It is going to be interesting to see if the Chiefs try to get the run game going early in the season, or it will be the same with Mahomes dropping back and passing the ball most of the time.
