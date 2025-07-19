The Extra Motivation Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Needed
This offseason has been a busy one for the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did they look to improve their franchise for the new season, but their tireless work from a grueling season was rewarded with relaxation this offseason as well.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has shared on social media his offseason workouts, as well as sharing summer moments with his family. One moment this offseason that wasn't so relaxing for Mahomes was getting bodyshammed by Kevin Kietzman when a shirtless picture of the quarterback went viral.
"Vacation photos of Patrick Mahomes are popping up, and he's fat," Kietzman said. "I'm going to say it, and I'm going to tell you the truth, he's an embarrassment. You're a $500 million quarterback, you've made all these comments this offseason saying we're going to do our talking on the field, we got our butts kicked in the Super Bowl, we're coming back with vengeance. Dude, you're fat."
Several have come out and voiced their opinions on Kietzman's comments. Being a public figure means that others will have their opinions; however, when it comes to bashing how Mahomes or other athletes look, it becomes more personal. Instead, talk is fine, so long as the comments are towards an athlete's level of play.
While anyone could take the comments for what they are and run with them, sportscaster Peter Schrager believes that that will only add fuel to the revenge season for the Chiefs and Mahomes.
“For all the dad bod jokes, all the memes, and all the local Radio Sports hot takes that came with this image, here’s something else, and that’s more fuel to the fire,” Schrager said on ESPN's Get Up.
“This is the part of Patrick Mahomes’ arsenal that’s most underappreciated and maybe overlooked: This dude is a stone-cold killer, and whether he admits it or not, he sees and hears everything. So while the rest of the league was crowing Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson a year ago, it was Mahomes who was listening, watching, and nodding along as he secured home-field advantage and marched his team right through the playoffs into his third straight Super Bowl.”
“He’s motivated more than ever before. So, enjoy the memes and dad bod jokes in July, I’ll be talking Mahomes in January.”
