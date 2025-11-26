Mahomes' QB Power Ranking Position Revealed Ahead of Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League in Patrick Mahomes, and he displayed that in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. Collecting over 350 passing yards in the victory, Mahomes proves to be Mr. Reliable once more for this franchise.

However, even with the Chiefs' thrilling overtime victory against the Colts , Mahomes had things he could work on. He tossed an interception for the fourth straight game in a row and didn't have a touchdown pass in the game. Those things might not seem like a lot, but they are.

Pro Football Network created it's Week 13 Quarterback Power Rankings for every franchise's quarterback. Some deserve their placements and others could be highly debated. But when it comes to Mahomes missing the Top 10, sitting in spot 11, there's a real arguement that could be made.

Reasoning:

"As one could expect out of the three-time Super Bowl champion, Mahomes has been nails under duress this season. His EPA per dropback when pressured is the highest in the NFL, and he l eads the league with 270.6 passing yards per game. His completion percentage is below the league average this year, but it’s been a strong campaign altogether," Jacob Infante wrote.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Top 10 sitting ahead of Mahomes ranks as followed:

10. Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers

9. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

8. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (Chiefs' Thanksgiving Day opponent)

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

6. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

5. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts (who the Chiefs just beat)

4. Brock Purdy, San Fransisco 49ers

3. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Vikings 23-6. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Of those in the Top 10, Mahomes sits behind one in passing yards this season (Maye), behind four in touchdown passes (Stafford, Prescott, Maye, and Darnold) and two in QBR (Prescott and Maye). Safe to say that there could be a case made for Mahomes to be one or two spots higher than where he currently ranks.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Should Mahomes and the Chiefs find a way to get a victory this Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys, Mahomes' ranking should easily jump ahead in next week's power rankings.

At the end of the day, a case can easily be made for Mahomes to be in the Top 10 right now, not having him have to prove himself more in Week 12

