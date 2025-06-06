All Eyes Have Been on Chiefs' Rookie WR
The Kansas City Chiefs went into the 2025 NFL Draft with a big board of over 200 prospects. Through the draft selection process, the Chiefs came away with seven players they felt would become key contributors on the roster, and hopefully soon.
One of the biggest standouts thus far this offseason has been wide receiver Jalen Royals. The Chiefs took Royals in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 133rd overall. Needing to add more offensive weapons for Patrick Mahomes, general manager Brett Veach landed a steal in Royals.
Royals had a draft projection of somewhere between rounds two and three. Knowing that Royals was the Chiefs' fourth-round selection and has a higher projection, Chiefs Kingdom should only be excited about his future. Especially after seeing what he's been able to add thus far already.
Royals can easily have various roles on the Chiefs' roster this season. Depending on whether Rashee Rice is available to begin the season or not, Royals adds nice insurance to the wide receiving room. While he's likely to be a contributor in the return game, he has the skills to become one of the three main wide receivers in Kansas City for the future.
According to Pro Football Network's recent listing of one rookie to watch at minicamp from every NFL franchise, written by Brandon Austin, Royals is the player to keep all eyes on for Kansas City.
"Jalen Royals, a two-year starter at Utah State, could end up being one of the biggest steals of the 2025 draft," Austin wrote. "He burst onto the national radar with a breakout junior season, leading all FBS players in receiving touchdowns. Royals brings more than just production, as his game is built on speed, body control, and versatility."
"A natural vertical threat, Royals has the acceleration and downfield burst to take the top off defenses. But what makes him even more valuable to Kansas City’s offense is his ability to create after the catch. With the Chiefs known for maximizing explosive skill players, Royals’ dynamic skill set could help him emerge as a surprise contributor early on."
If Royals becomes everything the Chiefs are expecting him to be, this selection could make other franchises that passed on Royals look silly.
