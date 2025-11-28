Chiefs’ Top Offensive Contributor Who Deserves His Flowers

The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in an uncomfortable rut going into the back half of the season. After losing on Thanksgiving to the Dallas Cowboys, the Chiefs fall to 6-6 and are in danger of missing the playoffs if they don't go on a miracle run against their remaining opponents.

While the Chiefs didn't win, they played a sound offensive game, as Patrick Mahomes once again gave his guys the best chance at winning. With offensive line troubles and a step back in the playoff race, there is still one offensive contributor who deserves his flowers for his performance against Dallas.

No. 4

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was the whole package for the Chiefs last night in Dallas, helping the offensive attack in the best way he knows how. The Chiefs had missed Rice through the first six weeks of the season, and he's done a strong job in making up for that time lost.

Last night, Rice led the Chiefs' wide receiving room with back-to-back strong performances. Against the Cowboys, Rice hauled in 92 receiving yards in eight receptions, scored two touchdowns, and was Mahomes' right-hand man through it all.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrates after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Since returning, Rice has been the leading receiver for the Chiefs in three different games: Week 9 vs the Buffalo Bills (80 receiving yards, four receptions, one touchdown), Week 12 vs the Indianapolis Colts (career high 141 receiving yards, eight receptions), and Week 13 against the Cowboys (92 receiving yards, two touchdowns).

How Rice Can Help the Chiefs to the Promise Land

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrate after a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

If there is ever a time for Mahomes to lean on one of his wide receivers, it's down the final stretch of the regular season. The Chiefs are in a situation where they must win out, and Rice is the best option to continue to target and move the offensive approach through.

Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce, along with Hollywood Brown, should be supporting characters in this Rashee Rice hero narrative. At the end of the day, when healthy, Rice is the best receiving option the Chiefs have, hands down.

Rice should see targets in the double digits and hopefully receptions as well if the Chiefs want to run the offense through him. His speed and agility will come in handy and give the Chiefs the best chance at winning, so long as Mahomes can locate him and make it a habit of doing so.

