The Chiefs' WR Decision Fans Are Eager to Find Out
The Kansas City Chiefs addressed their wide receiving room this offseason. Through the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs drafted wide receiver Jalen Royals, who has quickly impressed throughout both the rookie minicamp and OTAs. So much so that a former second-round selection, Skyy Moore's job could be in jeopardy.
Moore was taken with the 54th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Since arriving in Kansas City, though, his production hasn't lived up to the draft potential. Through three seasons with the Chiefs, Moore has collected 494 receiving yards in 36 games played, including a singular touchdown.
Last season, Moore suffered the worst year of his professional career. Only active in six games due to a core muscle injury, Moore had zero receptions on three targets. In two kickoff return attempts, Moore totaled 43 yards, the longest being 28. But, with the state of the wide receiving room, perhaps even a role as a returner isn't available.
However, Moore has created quite the buzz so far this offseason. A recent photo was posted to X by Darren Smith. In the photo, Moore looks to have gained some healthy weight this offseason. He has also impressed quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the making.
"Skyy always is one of the hardest working guys on the football field," Mahomes said in a recent press conference. "And whenever his number's called, you see him go out there and he makes plays happen. Like I said, (Brett) Veach has brought in such great competition in that room that you go in with an open mind."
This storyline will be one to watch for the remainder of the offseason. Royals looks to be a promising wide receiving option for many years to come for the Chiefs, and if he is showcasing his abilities at a higher level than Moore has shown throughout his three seasons, it could mean it's time to move on.
Moore knows what's at stake ahead of the season; he's competing for a roster spot. Being a veteran should only benefit his chances of cracking the roster down the line, unless the likes of Royals, or even undrafted free agents Elijhah Badger and Mac Dalena, step up to earn their roster spot.
