Fans’ Guide to Chiefs Training Camp, 2025
Missouri Western State University will host the Chiefs' training camp for a 15th season when rookies and veterans report Monday. The Kansas City organization and university recently agreed to a multi-year extension to keep Chiefs camp on the campus in St. Joseph, Mo.
Location: All camp practices are located on campus at the Mosaic Training Fields.
When: Open practices begin Tuesday and follow a tentative schedule (subject to change) through Wednesday, Aug. 13. Designated practices are open only to Chiefs Season Ticket Members.
Reserving tickets: Admission is free for most practices, unless indicated online at www.chiefs.com/trainingcamp/. That’s also the site on which admission tickets must be reserved in advance while space remains available. Chiefs Season Ticket Members have priority in reserving tickets, and also have exclusive access on designated days (July 22 and Aug. 7, not open to general public). Purchase limits are six tickets per practice and three practices, but those limits don’t apply to paid practices or sessions reserved for Season Ticket Members. For designated paid practices, advance payment is required to reserve tickets.
MWSU will charge $6 admission on Sunday, July 27; Saturday, Aug. 2 (Family Fun Day); and Sunday, Aug. 3.
Entry: Fans attending camp must use mobile entry through the official Chiefs mobile app.
Autographs: Team autograph sessions are scheduled for July 22, July 27, Aug. 2, Aug. 3 and Aug. 7. Position-specific autograph days are scheduled throughout camp. See the full schedule at Chiefs.com.
Inclement weather and indoor practices: Weather and field conditions are evaluated daily. All dates and times provided are subject to change. If practice is moved indoors due to inclement weather, it will be closed to the general public.
Tailgate suites: The north end zone features suites that fit groups of 10 or more, offering private, field-side viewing that includes food and beverage and climate control. Reservations are available on training camp page at the Chiefs’ website.
Parking: MWSU will charge each vehicle $7 per day, excluding the two Chiefs Season Ticket Member days (free parking). Parking passes must be purchased in advance while reserving tickets. Tickets and parking are subject to the Chiefs' ticket terms, which can be found on the Special Events Ticket Terms page at Chiefs.com.
Special theme days: Ambassador Day is Monday, July 28. Family Fun Day is Saturday, Aug. 2. Military Appreciation Day is Wednesday, Aug. 13.
