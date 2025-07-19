BREAKING: Chiefs Reach Agreement With Omarr Norman-Lott
Kansas City made a lot of tweaks to its Super Bowl roster this offseason, but the Chiefs may have completed one of their most important transactions Saturday afternoon. The club signed second-round draft pick Omarr Norman-Lott, per insider Adam Schefter.
Normann-Lott, the 63rd-overall selection in April’s draft and final Chiefs rookie to sign, ensured he won’t miss any portion of his first NFL training camp. Rookies and veterans report to St. Joseph, Mo., on Monday.
That’s significant because, if, as most believe, Chris Jones is the most critical player on the Chiefs’ defense, Normann-Lott will work in his shadow as a rookie.
An interior pass-rush specialist out of Tennessee drafted next-to-last in the second round, Norman-Lott entered this week as one of 30 unsigned second-round players across the league. By league rules, no player is allowed to report to training camp without a signed contract.
According to Mel Kiper, Norman-Lott went a little too high in that second round, but the ESPN draft expert loved what Brett Veach did overall on the second day of the draft.
“The Chiefs got a pass-rushing 3-technique (Omarr Norman-Lott), penetrating edge rusher (Ashton Gillotte) and ball-hawking corner (Nohl Williams) on Day 2,” Kiper wrote. “They reached for Norman-Lott -- my No. 142 player went at No. 63 -- but he fills a need. I love Gillotte's game, and ‘First Draft’ fans know that. I had him as one of my ‘Orange Crushers’ this year. And Williams picked off seven passes to lead the FBS last season. Nice little Friday night for Veach & Co.”
A unique interior lineman, Norman-Lott and the Chiefs got grades all over the spectrum for selecting him 63rd overall. Slightly undersized at 6-2 and 303 pounds, he started one game in 2024 and played limited snaps at Tennessee. But when he played, he dominated.
“Omarr Norman-Lott was arguably the best true pass-rushing defensive tackle in this draft class,” wrote Mason Cameron from Pro Football Focus. “His 18.9 percent pass-rush win rate led the nation, and his 88.3 true pass set PFF pass-rush grade ranked above the 95th percentile. Norman-Lott plays with violence and speed and should provide the Chiefs with another pass-rushing force to rotate into their lineup.”
In addition to Jones, Norman-Lott will immediately join a defensive-tackle rotation that also includes Mike Pennel, veteran free agent Jerry Tillery and three non-drafted free agents in Fabien Lovett, Marlon Tuipulotu and rookie Coziah Izzard.
