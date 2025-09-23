3 Revealing Fantasy Stats from Chiefs Win Over Giants
The Kansas City Chiefs got a much-needed win in Week 3 against the New York Giants. It wasn't a very inspiring victory, as they had to dig deep just to get past a likely basement-dweller in this 2025 NFL season. Still, coming in at 0-2 with a severely depleted roster, the Chiefs will take every dub they can get this year.
Kansas City's offense was able to break through a stout Giants defense, as they ultimately emerged on top, 22-9. There was hope that the Chiefs could have an explosive outing on that side of the ball after New York allowed 40 points to the Dallas Cowboys in an overtime loss the week prior.
However, Kansas City's attack had just about the same level of success as the Washington Commanders in their season opener versus the Giants. What did this game show about the Chiefs' fantasy prospects moving forward?
Chiefs on the cusp of explosiveness
1. 116 yards on explosive passing plays
Against a strong New York Giants defense, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs weren't afraid to air it out. The quarterback wound up throwing six balls of at least 20 yards, although he only connected on one. However, the Chiefs did garner six passes that went for 15 yards or more, totaling 116 yards on those completions.
Mahomes has found a way to keep the air attack churning even with Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Jalen Royals out of the lineup. Once his receiving corps is replenished, this offense could look a lot like the Chiefs' glory days.
2. 16 pressures vs. one sack allowed
Speaking of vintage Mahomes, he wasn't able to use his legs as much against the Giants. In his first two games, he ran 13 times for a total of 123 yards and two touchdowns. Versus New York, he had five carries for just two yards.
However, his elusiveness and escapability were fully on display. The Giants' D-line and pass rush were able to generate 16 pressures throughout the night, but only came away with one sack. Mahomes has always been at his best creating out of structure and extending plays outside of the pocket. Once he has Rice and Worthy back to find holes downfield, look out.
3. 0.6 yards before contact per rush
It's easy to pile on Isiah Pacheco right now. He hasn't been able to outplay a 30-year-old Kareem Hunt, leading to one of the most ineffective rushing attacks in the league for Kansas City. The potential Pacheco promised as a running back who could create in space and generate extra yardage on the regular hasn't materialized at all.
However, the Chiefs have played three of the best running defenses in a row to begin their season, against the Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, and, most recently, the Giants. Fantasy owners should be on high alert with Pacheco, and if anyone can get value for him in a trade, they should pull the trigger. Still, his numbers could look a lot different against lighter competition, particularly if Kansas City's offense as a whole can return to form and build up leads, allowing Pacheco to be deployed as a clock-eater.
