Key Fantasy Takeaways from Chiefs' Week 3 Win Over Giants
At long last, the Kansas City Chiefs get back in the win column with a much-needed victory in Week 3 against the New York Giants. Coming into this bout, their losing streak had reached three games, dating back to their blowout defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
Before last week's loss in the rematch, quarterback Patrick Mahomes had never dropped three games in a row before in his NFL career. He and his team were hellbent on avoiding a fourth. It didn't look great in the first half, as they led just 9-6 at intermission, but Kansas City ultimately responded well, notching a crucial X-X dub to move to 1-2 on the season.
An 0-3 start to a campaign is practically a death knell for a team's playoff prospects. In an AFC West division, alongside fellow contenders in the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos, it could have meant the stalling of the Chiefs' modern dynasty. Thankfully, they were able to dodge it against the Giants, showing some uplifting offensive potential along the way.
Chiefs will be alright
1. Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes continued his legacy tour in Week 3 against the New York Giants. Matching up with a stout defense and a lethal pass rush, he played a clean game, albeit a relatively quiet one statistically. That might not have been great news for his fantasy drafters this week, but it does bode well for the future.
He finished his night with 224 yards on 22-of-37 passing, avoiding any turnovers while tossing one touchdown. The Chiefs' passing game can't be fully evaluated until Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy are back. Rookie Jalen Royals was active for this one, but didn't get any targets, which is unsurprising considering the limited practice time he's had in this offense due to injury. With the way that Mahomes has been playing with a depleted receiving corps, he could be back to putting up explosive numbers once he has his full cache of weapons back.
2. Travis Kelce
Unfortunately, it might be time to give up on Travis Kelce. There was talk that he could have a renaissance season this year, after he reported to training camp leaner and quicker. He also locked down an engagement with pop star Taylor Swift, which could have been an extra edge of motivation, as well as the removal of a potential distraction off the field.
However, he continued his slow start against the Giants, totaling just four catches on seven targets for 26 yards. If he couldn't become a featured weapon in this offense again with Rice and Worthy out, it's highly unlikely that he'll become a viable fantasy star with them back in the lineup. He might still have some big weeks if he can capitalize on his capabilities as a red zone threat in a more explosive and consistent attack, but he's a risky play moving forward.
3. Isiah Pacheco
Just like Kelce, Isiah Pacheco's viability as a weekly fantasy starter may have died in Week 3. New York has a stingy run defense, but the Chiefs desperately needed him to step up and provide Mahomes and the passing game with some kind of reprieve. Instead, he struggled all night, tallying just 45 yards on 10 carries, while Kareem Hunt met his workload and came away with the only rushing touchdown of the night for Kansas City.
Unlike Kelce, Pacheco's prospects could get better with Rice and Worthy back in the lineup. If they can craft a dominant attack for the Chiefs upon their return, Pacheco could feast as a clock-eater anytime Kansas City can run the score up early. However, his ineffectiveness in the passing game and reduced role on third downs and short-yardage situations will keep him a borderline FLEX play at best.
