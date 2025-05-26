Former Chiefs' Wideout Making a Name in UFL
Not every player who makes it to the NFL shows out right away. Some come right out of the gate as bonafide studs, some players' game never translates to the next level, and some players just need a little bit of time to figure it out.
It's not always a matter of talent. Sometimes, the coaching staff, scheme, or just overall program fit is enough to block a player from showcasing their full potential on the field. For former Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Cornell Powell, it just took some time to blossom.
Powell has been a standout wideout for the United Football League (UFL), a professional spring football league full of unproven talent and rising stars. While Powell hasn't fully gotten the chance to thrive in the NFL (at least not yet), his breakout season has been hard to miss.
Playing for the D.C. Defenders, Powell has stunned critics this season and put to rest any doubts about whether he belonged in professional football. In 9 games this season, he ranks second in the UFL with 5 receiving scores (behind Deon Cain's total of 6). This was off his 29 catches for 418 yards on 57 targets (4th-most in the league). For the first time, Powell is finally featured in a high-powered offense on a winning squad.
Throughout everywhere he's played, Powell has always needed a little time to adjust. This was also true in his time at Clemson. He arrived in 2016 as a 4-star recruit, but was pushed down the depth chart for guys like Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross, and Hunter Renfrow.
Only as a 5th-year senior was Powell given the opportunity to shine, where he made the most of it. He finished the year with just under 900 yards receiving and added 7 touchdowns to go along with it. This boosted his draft stock enough for the Chiefs to select him in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Powell went back and forth between the active roster and their practice squad for three seasons (2021-24) but never managed to record a catch in the regular season.
It was a rarity that the organization was willing to keep him on for that long, considering he was a day 3 pick. However, the Chiefs finally cut ties with Powell in November of 2024 and he was forced to look elsewhere for work.
Powell is a great example of how pure talent isn't always enough, but you're situation has to line up as well. Everyone who's in the NFL deserves to be there, even if they don't always show it right away.
