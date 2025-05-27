Former Chiefs Draft Pick Appears to Announce Retirement
The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the best team in the National Football League over the past five seasons. They are the cream of the crop in the NFL, as seen by the number of prime-time games they will receive this upcoming season.
Former Chief Armani Watts appears to have announced his retirement from football on social media recently. Watts was one of the first players general manager Brett Veach drafted when he arrived in Kansas City, as Watts was a part of Veach's first draft class with the Chiefs in 2018. Statistically, he was one of the best players in Veach's inaugural draft class.
However, 2018 was long ago, and the NFL waits on no man, as the shelf life for most NFL players is only a few seasons. After seven seasons in the league, Watts is hanging up his cleats, as he has not played in the last two seasons.
Watt played in over 50 games, with one start in Kansas City. Watts recorded 58 tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery, and two passes defended throughout his career. Watts was one of the most dependable players for the Chiefs, registering over 1,000 special team snaps in Kansas City.
Watts' career may have only lasted a few seasons, but it was productive. He will retire with a Super Bowl ring and two Super Bowl appearances.
Watts eventually joined the Indianapolis Colts after the 2021 season. Still, he never played a game for Indianapolis after suffering a season-ending injury in a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. Watts fizzled out, never returning to the NFL after that season.
Watts signed a deal with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League in February. However, that was short-lived as the Argonauts moved on from Watts shortly after. Watts took to social media in what appears to be a post announcing his retirement, saying, "Thankful For The Opportunities That This Game Has Given Me," with a peace sign emoji.
While it was not an official announcement, comments from former teammates and others indicate that Watts has decided to retire from professional football. He had a respectable career in a league that is difficult to make it to and difficult to stay in for long.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.