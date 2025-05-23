Former Chiefs' Guard Gets Cut by 4th Team
General manager Brett Veach and the Kansas City Chiefs' front office have been known for finding hidden talent at the back end of drafts or even from their undrafted free agents. Players like Carson Steele have already made a tremendous impact on the organization, and hopefully, Brashard Smith, Jake Briningstool, and others will follow suit this year.
However, Veach has also had his share of failed projects over the years, from players like wide receiver Skyy Moore or first-round running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
Surprisingly, Jerome Carvin, a former UDFA and Chiefs guard, has been released by the Houston Texans, his 4th team since entering the league.
Carvin was released by the Texans ahead of OTAs as reported by Houston's social media.
Originally an undrafted free agent himself, Carvin has played for the Chiefs, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, and, most recently, the Houston Texans. Before the NFL, Carvin played out his college days as a Tennessee Volunteer.
Initially signing on to the Chiefs following the 2023 NFL Draft, he was released by the team before the start of the season. Even though he didn't spend a ton of time with Kansas City, he was still with the team when they were most desperate for an offensive lineman.
It's clear that the Chiefs needed help up front, so they were trying everything to fix it. Even now, after trading Joe Thuney to the Bears, everything was out on the table. A lineman like Mike Caliendo is a good backup to have, although he proved in the Super Bowl he wasn't at the level of starter quite yet.
He joined the Chiefs' practice squad at first but couldn't gain any permanent traction, though he still remains an intriguing talent to any franchise despite not suiting up once for an NFL game.
If Kansas City couldn't find any room for him even after all of their protection struggles, Carvin's time in the NFL may be ending. Most likely, Carvin will stay a practice squad player while trying to find his footing back into a permanent role.
Only time will tell, but for now, it looks like a player who has been released multiple times since 2024 might not be able to find another home.
