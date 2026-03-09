As Free Agency Begins, Chiefs Must Be Controlled Aggressors
In this story:
Free agency begins on Monday afternoon when the legal tampering period opens up for NFL teams across the league landscape. While not all deals will become official until the start of the league year on Wednesday at 4 pm Eastern, signings and trades will be made in the coming days.
The Kansas City Chiefs are in an interesting spot heading into free agency. They currently sit with the No. 9 and No. 29 overall selections in the NFL Draft and $24.8 million in salary cap space, but are a team looking to retool their roster and adjust their philosophy on both sides of the ball. General manager Brett Veach has been in a similar situation, which led to the raising of the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2022 season.
However, this feels like a different situation. That is why the Chiefs could be controlled aggressors in free agency, looking to shore up their depth ahead of the NFL Draft, the key to everything this offseason for the once-dominant franchise.
Why the Chiefs could be playmakers in free agency
Veach is a smart guy, and he knows how to get his team out of messes they don’t want to be in. That was the case in 2022 when they faced a retooling of sorts before utilizing two first-round draft picks on Trent McDuffie (recently traded to the Rams for one of their first-round picks) and George Karlaftis, who is locked in on a long-term deal with the franchise. He also has the money after cuts and restructurings of key deals, plus last week’s blockbuster trade.
Don’t expect the Chiefs to spend their money like crazy during the early portion of free agency. They still have to figure out what they will do with Travis Kelce, who is reported to be in negotiations with the Chiefs, but the money aspect seems to be far apart at the moment. If the Chiefs spend in free agency, it should be to improve their depth, with a big signing likely to happen at running back.
Kansas City’s backfield is going through a rebuild, and they will certainly be in contention for a tailback in free agency and the NFL Draft. Travis Etienne and Kenneth Walker III make the most sense, along with the power aspect of Rico Dowdle. The Chiefs could also be a sneaky Mike Evans team if they believe he could help them go on a run this offseason.
Could the Chiefs be aggressive for an edge rusher? They do need more dynamic ability at the position, and Trey Hendrickson could be an attractive option, as well as Jaelan Phillips, who is rumored to still be in the mix with Philadelphia on a contract extension.
However, the draft will be where Veach and the Chiefs make their money. They have the draft capital and are in a great position to add dynamic youth on both sides of the ball. Still, they must be smart, controlled, yet aggressive pursuers in free agency if the opportunity arises.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft