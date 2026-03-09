As Free Agency Begins, Chiefs Must Be Controlled Aggressors

Free agency begins on Monday afternoon when the legal tampering period opens up for NFL teams across the league landscape. While not all deals will become official until the start of the league year on Wednesday at 4 pm Eastern, signings and trades will be made in the coming days.

The Kansas City Chiefs are in an interesting spot heading into free agency. They currently sit with the No. 9 and No. 29 overall selections in the NFL Draft and $24.8 million in salary cap space, but are a team looking to retool their roster and adjust their philosophy on both sides of the ball. General manager Brett Veach has been in a similar situation, which led to the raising of the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2022 season.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, this feels like a different situation. That is why the Chiefs could be controlled aggressors in free agency, looking to shore up their depth ahead of the NFL Draft, the key to everything this offseason for the once-dominant franchise.

Why the Chiefs could be playmakers in free agency

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Veach is a smart guy, and he knows how to get his team out of messes they don’t want to be in. That was the case in 2022 when they faced a retooling of sorts before utilizing two first-round draft picks on Trent McDuffie (recently traded to the Rams for one of their first-round picks) and George Karlaftis, who is locked in on a long-term deal with the franchise. He also has the money after cuts and restructurings of key deals, plus last week’s blockbuster trade.

Don’t expect the Chiefs to spend their money like crazy during the early portion of free agency. They still have to figure out what they will do with Travis Kelce, who is reported to be in negotiations with the Chiefs, but the money aspect seems to be far apart at the moment. If the Chiefs spend in free agency, it should be to improve their depth, with a big signing likely to happen at running back.

Based on conversations with several teams, TE Travis Kelce appears motivated to return to play a 14th season. The Chiefs remain very much in the mix to re-sign the three-time Super Bowl champion and four-time All-Pro. pic.twitter.com/ybzjPfcvYb — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 8, 2026

Kansas City’s backfield is going through a rebuild, and they will certainly be in contention for a tailback in free agency and the NFL Draft. Travis Etienne and Kenneth Walker III make the most sense, along with the power aspect of Rico Dowdle. The Chiefs could also be a sneaky Mike Evans team if they believe he could help them go on a run this offseason.

Could the Chiefs be aggressive for an edge rusher? They do need more dynamic ability at the position, and Trey Hendrickson could be an attractive option, as well as Jaelan Phillips, who is rumored to still be in the mix with Philadelphia on a contract extension.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards during the third quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, the draft will be where Veach and the Chiefs make their money. They have the draft capital and are in a great position to add dynamic youth on both sides of the ball. Still, they must be smart, controlled, yet aggressive pursuers in free agency if the opportunity arises.