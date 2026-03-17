7-Round Chiefs Mock Draft Following First Week of Free Agency

The first wave of free agency has come and gone, and now it is time for the second wave of signings to commence across the NFL landscape. The Kansas City Chiefs made one of the biggest splashes for Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker at the opening bell of free agency over a week ago, but they weren't done yet.

After addressing several areas of need, more work is to be done on the Chiefs' roster, a task that general manager Brett Veach is well-equipped to handle ahead of the NFL Draft. With four picks inside the first 100 slots, Kansas City will have choices to make. Let's fire up a post-free agency mock draft to see where the franchise stands with over a month to go until the draft.

Round 1, No. 9 overall: Carnell Tate, wide receiver, Ohio State Buckeyes

Nov 1, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) catches a long pass during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The best player available on the board, Tate is the type of playmaker the Chiefs are in desperate need of at wide receiver—reliable hands, high football intelligence, elite route-running ability, vertical separation, and the wingspan to catch everything away from his frame. Mahomes has never had a wide receiver of this style before, and it is a much-needed breath of fresh air for this offense and its superstar signal-caller.

Round 1, No. 29 overall (via Rams): Max Iheanachor, offensive tackle, Arizona State Sun Devils

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Competition and a higher ceiling are needed at right tackle after the release of Jawaan Taylor. The rest of the offensive line is stout, but question marks remain about the position's viability. Iheanachor may not start right away, as he is fairly new to football, but his size, length, athleticism, mirroring ability, and pass protection skills should make him a long-term starter.

Round 2, No. 40 overall: Chris Johnson, cornerback, San Diego State Aztecs

Oct 5, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson (1) warms up against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors before the game at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Give me a cornerback for the Chiefs who offers versatility and fits perfectly within Steve Spagnuolo's man tendencies and consistent shell rotations. Johnson provides all of that with great mirroring skills in coverage to be an effective match defender, ball skills, and short-area quickness to thrive at nickel if asked upon.

Round 3, No. 74 overall: Max Klare, tight end, Ohio State Buckeyes

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State tight end Max Klare (TE13) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At some point, all I ask Veach to do is find a promising successor for Travis Kelce. It is fair to say that he swung and missed on Noah Gray to be that guy for them, and while the tight end class isn't deep, it does offer depth like nobody's business. Klare is a favorite of mine, winning with assertion at the catch point, a good shimmy at the top of routes, and physicality as a blocker.

Round 4, No. 109 overall: DeMonte Capehart, defensive lineman, Clemson Tigers

DeMonte Capehart tested incredibly well in Indy. There can be moments of inconsistency, but run defense stands out immediately. pic.twitter.com/Un7e6HdGa4 — Billy M (@BillyM_91) March 10, 2026

As a fair warning, this is not the last Tiger to be selected in this mock draft. Capehart is a sixth-year senior who has been flashy in past seasons, and while he has had his fair share of inconsistencies at Clemson, he has a chance to refine himself as a disruptor in all phases in a heavy rotation to begin his career alongside the great Chris Jones.

Round 5, No. 146 overall: Max Llewellyn, edge rusher, Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Max Llewellyn (48) pressures Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (17) during a college football game Oct. 18, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Depth and plenty of juice are needed at edge rusher for the Chiefs. It is not ideal that a pass rusher isn't taken until deep in Day Three. Yet, Llewellyn is an underrated rusher with explosiveness, a powerful long arm, and a standout Senior Bowl performance that may have earned him some eyeballs from a team like Kansas City that needs the quickness off the edge.

Round 5, No. 167 overall: Cade Klubnik, quarterback, Clemson Tigers

Former Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik at Pro Day | Todd Shanesy / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes, the Chiefs just traded for Justin Fields to be their backup and potential Week 1 starter with Patrick Mahomes recovering from a torn ACL—a great acquisition for the talent and person. However, when you have an established starter for this long, you must consider drafting a Day Three developmental passer. Klubnik fits the bill with a good arm, mobility, and flashes of three-level accuracy.

Round 5, No. 176 overall: Tyren Montgomery, wide receiver, John Carroll

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team wide receiver Tyren Montgomery (7) of John Carroll runs after a catch during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

It shouldn't come as a surprise if the Chiefs decide to double-dip at wide receiver. They need pass-catchers who can win as route runners with quality hands without the consistent need for speed all of the time. Montgomery put himself on the map at the Senior Bowl as a serious Day Three sleeper at the position, fitting the description for what the team needs at this time.

Round 6, No. 209 overall: VJ Payne, safety, Kansas State Wildcats

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats safety VJ Payne (19) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Call me a fan of the addition of Alohi Gilman alongside Jaden Hicks, which eases the burden for a need to address the position early. Payne is a fun developmental option with excellent size, versatility, and the toolkit to be a ball hawk at the next level.