Former Chiefs QB Remains Team-less Ahead of 2025
Following the 2024 campaign, the Kansas City Chiefs had to make decisions that best suited the roster going into the future. While losing certain players always stings, at the end of the day, business is business. One of the departures this offseason without return has been backup quarterback Carson Wentz.
Wentz played as Patrick Mahomes' backup and marks the last backup quarterback who is older than the starting Chiefs quarterback. The Chiefs signed former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew this offseason, as he will take over the backup quarterback duties, leaving Wentz to test free agency.
The free agency process hasn't worked out in the favor of Wentz so far. As teams get closer to training camp, Wentz is still looking for a franchise to call home. The former Chief has been a journeyman throughout his career, playing for five different NFL franchises since 2016.
Wentz is going into his age-32 season, which, as a quarterback, should still give him options. However, seeing as the offseason has progressed well since the conclusion of the 2024 campaign, quarterback jobs have become more scarce as we look around the league.
Earlier this offseason, Wentz could have been a fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as their quarterback situation looked spotty. However, in recent news, veteran Aaron Rodgers is now the man in Pittsburgh, leaving the thoughts of a Wentz signing unlikely.
If Wentz is looking for a starting job, there is one NFL franchise that could give him that opportunity, and that's the New Orleans Saints. Former Saints quarterback Derek Carr revealed he is retiring this offseason, leaving the quarterback room depth in New Orleans an area of concern.
According to ESPN Saints reporter Katherine Terrell, Wentz could be an option to fill the need for the quarterback role.
"Wentz, 32, spent the past season with the Kansas City Chiefs as a backup and hasn't been a primary starter since his 2021 season with the Indianapolis Colts," Terrell wrote. "Wentz's best season was in 2017, when he went 11-2 as a starter with the Philadelphia Eagles and threw 33 touchdowns before tearing his ACL, opening the door for backup Nick Foles to win a Super Bowl that season."
